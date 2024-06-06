Epos Now to Participate at the Salesforce 2024 World Tour London
Epos Now will participate in the Salesforce 2024 World Tour London, discussing AI in tech, operational efficiency, and customer growth strategies.
Our recent investment into AI has shown tremendous potential in optimising our processes and enhancing customer experiences.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of AI-driven point of sale (POS) and embedded finance solutions, is thrilled to announce that Richard Nolan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer & People Officer, will be a featured speaker at Salesforce 2024 World Tour London, held on 6, June 2024, in London. Nolan will share his insights and expertise during a session on the “Foundations for AI Success in Tech” and "Vision and AI Pilot Successes."
During these sessions, Nolan will discuss Epos Now’s strategic vision for leveraging AI for operational efficiency and unlocking customer growth. He will also delve into Epos Now's successes and lessons, offering valuable insights into how real-world applications of artificial intelligence are transforming business operations to deliver customer-centric business growth.
“Our recent investment into AI has shown tremendous potential in optimising our processes and enhancing customer experiences.” said Nolan. “I’m excited to share our journey and the innovative approaches we’re taking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.”
Attendees can look forward to an in-depth discussion on integrating AI in business operations and the latest trends and strategies for leveraging AI, embedded finance, and POS technology to enhance business operations and customer experiences.
About Epos Now
Epos Now, founded in 2011, is a global financial technology company that provides an AI-driven platform that offers merchants total financial freedom, including POS, payments, instant settlement, banking, lending, and card issuing. This enables customers to fully leverage the latest tools to compete with giants.
