Future of Healthcare: Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Expected to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027 - AMR

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2030

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Material (Silicon and Others), Product Type Implantable Drug Eluting Stents

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global implantable drug delivery devices industry garnered $10.09 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $13.21 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Surge in prevalence of chronic conditions, increase in demand for minimally invasive devices, and unwanted pregnancies propel the growth of the global implantable drug delivery devices market. However, stringent government policies & regulations and probability of failure restrain the market growth. Contrarily, collaborative approach adopted by leading players presents new opportunities in the next few years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than half of the global implantable drug delivery devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to multi-specialty or multi healing services provided in efficient and cost-effective manner. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including ambulatory surgery centers and clinics and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭

By product type, the implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in prevalence of unwanted pregnancy in recent years. However, the implantable drug-eluting stents segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global implantable drug delivery devices market in 2019, and will maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of implantable products for treating coronary artery disease.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞

Because of all the advantages, minimally invasive medical procedures are becoming the preferred option for both patients and healthcare professionals. Compared to traditional surgical treatments, these procedures usually entail less discomfort, faster recovery times, and a lower chance of problems. This approach is well suited for implantable drug delivery devices, which may be placed with little surgical assistance and offer long-term therapeutic effects without requiring regular doctor visits. One major factor propelling the market's expansion is consumers' increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

▪️ Abbott Laboratories

▪️ Bayer AG

▪️ AbbVie Inc.

▪️ Teleflex Incorporated

▪️ Biotronik, Inc.

▪️ Bausch Health Companies Inc.

▪️ Medtronic Plc

▪️ Merck & co., Inc.

▪️ Boston Scientific Corporation

▪️ Terumo Corporation

