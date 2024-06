Future of Healthcare: Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Expected to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2027 - AMR

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2030

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Material (Silicon and Others), Product Type Implantable Drug Eluting Stents

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global implantable drug delivery devices industry garnered $10.09 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $13.21 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

Surge in prevalence of chronic conditions, increase in demand for minimally invasive devices, and unwanted pregnancies propel the growth of the global implantable drug delivery devices market. However, stringent government policies & regulations and probability of failure restrain the market growth. Contrarily, collaborative approach adopted by leading players presents new opportunities in the next few years.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/449?reqfor=covid

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than half of the global implantable drug delivery devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to multi-specialty or multi healing services provided in efficient and cost-effective manner. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including ambulatory surgery centers and clinics and others.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ

By product type, the implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in prevalence of unwanted pregnancy in recent years. However, the implantable drug-eluting stents segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global implantable drug delivery devices market in 2019, and will maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of implantable products for treating coronary artery disease.

๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐“๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐€๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž

Because of all the advantages, minimally invasive medical procedures are becoming the preferred option for both patients and healthcare professionals. Compared to traditional surgical treatments, these procedures usually entail less discomfort, faster recovery times, and a lower chance of problems. This approach is well suited for implantable drug delivery devices, which may be placed with little surgical assistance and offer long-term therapeutic effects without requiring regular doctor visits. One major factor propelling the market's expansion is consumers' increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐„๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/449

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

โ–ช๏ธ Abbott Laboratories

โ–ช๏ธ Bayer AG

โ–ช๏ธ AbbVie Inc.

โ–ช๏ธ Teleflex Incorporated

โ–ช๏ธ Biotronik, Inc.

โ–ช๏ธ Bausch Health Companies Inc.

โ–ช๏ธ Medtronic Plc

โ–ช๏ธ Merck & co., Inc.

โ–ช๏ธ Boston Scientific Corporation

โ–ช๏ธ Terumo Corporation

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Intโ€™l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter