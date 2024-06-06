Minister Mondli Gungubele invites public to nominate Board of Broadband Infraco

Mr. Mondli Gungubele, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies invites the public to nominate potential persons to be considered for appointment to the Board of Broadband Infraco (BBI).

Appointed persons will serve as members of the Board on a part-time basis for a period not exceeding three (3) years (subject to Annual Performance assessments). Remuneration (including allowances) will be per the guidelines approved by the Minister. The nominee should be a fit and proper person; be of good character; and not be disqualified in terms of Section 69 of the Companies Act and must have experience and expertise in any of the following:

Electrical engineering and Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Media, Telecommunications and Broadcasting

Finance and related fields (financial accounting, management accounting, financial management, financial reporting, auditing, risk management, corporate finance), preferably a chartered accountant who has served in Audit Committees, ideally in the Public Sector

Legal and Governance

Marketing, Sales, and Stakeholder Management

ICT Policy and Regulations

Corporate Governance, IT Governance, and Ethics

Digital Transformation.

The nominee must: possess an undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or Advanced/Higher/Post-graduate Diploma) and experience in Corporate or Public Sector Governance. The following will be an added advantage; Board and/Board committee experience, business leadership experience, and a minimum of 10 years’ experience at the senior/executive management level; and knowledge and understanding of Public Sector Finance (Public Finance Management Act) including key Government policies and priorities such as the National Development Plan.

Disclosure of current and/or potential conflict of interests, including contracts, shareholding, and employment in relation to BBI, in compliance with the requirements of section 50 (3) of the Public Finance Management Act, clause 13 of the MOI, and section 75 of Companies Act.

Nominations must be accompanied by the relevant curriculum vitae for the nominated candidate, including the following compulsory information: Identity number; gender; race; current designation and responsibilities; contact details (postal and email addresses, and telephone); qualifications; current and past service on boards; areas of expertise and acquired skills; and the names and contact details of two referees. Confirmation of the availability of the nominee is also required.

Successful candidates must submit themselves to verification of qualifications and security vetting.

Candidates with foreign academic qualifications that have not been graded/verified with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), must verify their qualifications directly with SAQA.

NB: Nominations will not be considered unless all the requirements set out above are met. Correspondence will be entered into with shortlisted candidates only.

Written Nominations must be addressed to:

The Director-General, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

For attention: Ms Precious Tsolo, The Director, SOE Governance and Support, First Floor, Block B, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001

Enquiries:

Tel: 012 421 7025 or (012) 427 8243 Alternatively

E-mail: nedappointmentBBI@dcdt.gov.za

Closing date for Nomination: Friday, 28 June 2024

