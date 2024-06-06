Submit Release
Special Investigating Unit notes High Court order on matter by Premier Oscar Mabuyane

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) notes the order by the High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division: Bhisho regarding the SIU’s investigation into the master’s degrees at the University of Fort Hare.

The High Court order, dated 04 June 2024, struck out SIU’s defence in the matter brought by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. The merits of the case have not been ventilated. There was a miscommunication that occurred when there was a change of attorneys on record and the court was not informed on time, which resulted in this order. The SIU will investigate the issue relating to the miscommunication in this regard.

The SIU wishes to assure the public that we will explore all legal options, including amending the Proclamation. The investigation into the University of Fort Hare's affairs is ongoing, and we will communicate the outcomes at the appropriate time.

Enquiries:
Kaizer Kganyago 
SIU Spokesperson 
Cell: 082 306 8888
E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za 

