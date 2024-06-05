Senate Bill 1109 Printer's Number 1684
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1461
PRINTER'S NO. 1684
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1109
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROBINSON, MILLER, LAUGHLIN AND BROWN,
MARCH 28, 2024
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON LABOR AND INDUSTRY, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937
P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of
unemployment compensation to be administered by the
Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly
created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)
selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to
keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay
contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the
payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;
providing procedure and administrative details for the
determination, payment and collection of such contributions
and the payment of such compensation; providing for
cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;
creating certain special funds in the custody of the State
Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,
further providing for ineligibility for compensation; AND, IN
PENALTY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR FALSE STATEMENTS
AND REPRESENTATIONS TO PREVENT OR REDUCE COMPENSATION AND
OTHER OFFENSES.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 402(a) of the act of December 5, 1936
(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment
Compensation Law, is amended to read:
Section 402. Ineligibility for Compensation.--An employe
<--
