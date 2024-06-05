Senate Bill 1109 Printer's Number 1684

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1109

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROBINSON, MILLER, LAUGHLIN AND BROWN,

MARCH 28, 2024

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON LABOR AND INDUSTRY, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in compensation,

further providing for ineligibility for compensation; AND, IN

PENALTY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR FALSE STATEMENTS

AND REPRESENTATIONS TO PREVENT OR REDUCE COMPENSATION AND

OTHER OFFENSES.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 402(a) of the act of December 5, 1936

(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment

Compensation Law, is amended to read:

Section 402. Ineligibility for Compensation.--An employe

