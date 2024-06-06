Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,719 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received TURKPA delegation

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Süreyya Er, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament d Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva, President of the National Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Zorlu Töre, and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received TURKPA delegation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more