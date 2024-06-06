Ilham Aliyev received TURKPA delegation

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Süreyya Er, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament d Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva, President of the National Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Zorlu Töre, and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai.