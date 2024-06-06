Ronan Keating to step down from Magic Radio Breakfast show

Ronan Keating has announced today that after seven years of co-hosting the Magic Radio Breakfast show with Harriet Scott, he’ll be stepping down from presenting early mornings at the end of July.

Speaking to listeners on the Breakfast show this morning, Ronan shared – “It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision. I wanted our listeners, our Magic Breakfast listeners and our Magic Radio listeners be the first to know. That after seven years and so many incredible shows, I’ve decided to stand down from Magic Breakfast at the end of July. I have loved every single minute, this has not been an easy decision at all. I came on board as you know [Harriet] for a year, maybe two and I’ve loved the job so much that I’ve stayed here for seven. We’ve had an amazing time and we’ve been through some incredibly emotional times with people at home. Those two years that the world changed. It was an honour to be able to be in people’s homes and communicate with them like we did.

“So yeah, although I won’t be waking the nation up anymore with you [Harriet], I look forward to, I guess reconnecting with what I did before this – you know getting back to my music and touring. Even though I’ve been doing it, trying to do both together has not been easy at times. And getting back to being with my family – you know doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on, Waking up with my wife in the morning, you know? I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that.

“I’m going to miss the team, I’m going to miss our incredible production team, led by the mighty Brian Murphy. Matt and Alex, and you know all our past producers and team here…

He goes on to say…

“What I’ve realised is how incredible it is to connect with people. The medium of radio is so powerful, more powerful than anything else in this modern age. And it’s been a real honour to broadcast and be considered a radio broadcaster. You and I [Harriet], they put us together. Who knew that this could work?! It’s been incredible. I’m going to miss you. It’d been an amazing seven years. You’ve taught me so much Harriet Scott, you’re a radio legend, and it has been an honour to broadcast with you.

“You’ve shown me how to do this and it’s been an honour, and I’m not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast for me – it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you’ve shown me, the love you’ve shown this show for the last seven years. It’d been incredible.”

Ronan Keating joined Magic Radio in 2017, and within his first year won the Gold award at the ARIAs (Audio and Radio Industry Awards) for Best New Presenter. The Magic Radio Network recently celebrated its best ever audience figures in the recent RAJAR results, with 4.4 million people listening each week, and at the helm of the station’s Breakfast show, Ronan and co-host Harriet Scott have been instrumental in growing this.

Magic Radio has won many awards for its commercial campaigns including its partnership with On the Beach and Netflix and continues to deliver impactful campaigns, including with its current partnership with Samsung.

Ronan’s final show on Magic Radio Breakfast will be 31st July, and he’ll remain a friend of the station –watch this space for more news!

Co-host Harriet Scott also remains on Magic Radio, including presenting Magic Radio Breakfast alongside Ronan until the end of July, with further show news to follow.

Harriet said, “Well what can I say, I’m heartbroken that I’ll soon no longer be sharing my mornings with my sidekick, but I’m also absolutely delighted for him to be embarking on his next chapter. Ronan is one of a kind and I know we haven’t seen the last of him here at Magic!”

Magic Radio Content Director, Rachel Mallender added, “Ronan is a brilliant broadcaster and after seven years of early mornings, entertaining millions across the nation, he’s certainly earned a well-deserved lie-in! While he’ll be popping up on the station, it’s only right that we give him a good send off on Magic Radio Breakfast which has been his home since he joined, so do listen in across the summer as we say farewell.”

