Strong Investment in the Justice System

Release date: 06/06/24

The State Government is investing more than $15 million over the next four years in key resourcing measures for South Australia’s justice system in the 2024-25 State Budget.

Additional funding will go to the Coroners Court, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Crime Stoppers SA as well as supporting key communications infrastructure used across the justice sector.

As part of the State Budget:

over four years will go to the Office of the DPP to address matters raised in a review of the Office including streamlining the trial allocation process, and improving staff training and wellbeing; $5.8 million over four years for maintenance and upgrades to the Justice Audio Visual Link network used by the Courts Administration Authority, Department for Correctional Services, SA Police, and Attorney-General’s Department.

over four years for maintenance and upgrades to the Justice Audio Visual Link network used by the Courts Administration Authority, Department for Correctional Services, SA Police, and Attorney-General’s Department. $332,000 over four years in additional funding to Crime Stoppers SA to foster safer communities and promote crime awareness and prevention, bringing total government support for the organisation to $300,000 per annum.

In addition to these measures, there is $25.3 million over four years to deliver the National Firearms Register, funded in partnership with the Commonwealth Government which will contribute $11.7 million.



Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Both the Coroner and the Director of Public Prosecutions do essential work in the justice system — in identifying systemic issues that need to be remedied and in prosecuting those accused of serious crimes.

It’s essential work that helps keep South Australians safe, and I am pleased we are able to commit more resources to supporting these important functions.

The Justice Audio Visual Link is a vital piece of communications infrastructure that helps court matters run smoothly — irrespective of where participants are located.

Additional funding for maintenance and upgrades will keep this indispensable tool at our disposal to help in the smooth running of the criminal justice system.

Crime Stoppers SA does valuable work helping SA Police and raising community awareness of key public safety issues.

This funding will ensure their ongoing work into the future.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This government recognises the importance of a strong justice sector — in both protecting the community and holding perpetrators to account.

An injection of more than $15 million over the forward estimates will go a long way towards ensuring this vital work will continue, and that these agencies are well supported.