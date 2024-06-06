NEW $47 MILLION INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT SA’S ARTS AND CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS

Release date: 06/06/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is investing $47 million in the 2024-25 Budget to deliver for South Australia’s highly valued arts and cultural institutions.

This includes the establishment of an arts investment fund, which will provide approximately $5 million each year to drive strategic initiatives across arts, culture and creative industries.

The upcoming budget also includes $19 million over three years to develop new fit-for-purpose accommodation for the State Theatre Company, State Opera and Country Arts South Australia.

The State Government is also investing $7.2 million over three years to continue the partnership between the ABC and the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC).

The partnership, first announced in 2022 with an initial investment of $5.2 million, has provided South Australia with an ongoing pipeline of quality, Australian television production including season two of the popular children’s program Beep and Mort and drama series Ladies in Black starring Debi Mazar and Miranda Otto.

The creation of an arts investment fund follows the Malinauskas Government’s significant investment in the arts including:

$35 million to upgrade the Adelaide Festival Centre.

An additional $8 million for the Adelaide Fringe.

An additional $2.3 million for the Adelaide Festival.

An additional $1 million per annum to make the Adelaide Film Festival an annual event and to support the creation of new films.

An additional $8 million to support small/medium arts organisations.

The State Government has also established an Artists at Work Taskforce to investigate work insecurity for artists and arts workers and make recommendations to the Minister, as well as began work on a State Cultural Policy.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia’s cultural institutions are vitally important to our state and our new arts investment fund will provide an additional $5 million per year to drive targeted investment in strategic initiatives and activities to engage South Australians with arts and culture.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Opportunities to experience arts and culture are essential for the wellbeing of South Australians and helps shape our understanding of the world, its past and present.

South Australia is renowned for its extraordinary arts and culture and the Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting and growing that legacy for the future.