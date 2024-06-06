BUDGET TO SUPPORT SKILLS FOR MORE THAN 160,000 NEW TRAINING PLACES

Release date: 06/06/24

The 2024-25 State Budget includes a record amount of skills funding to invest in South Australia’s future.

An additional $692.6 million over five years will lift total investment under the new National Skills Agreement to $2.3 billion in partnership with the Commonwealth.

This represents a 43 per cent increase in skills funding, to ensure more South Australians qualify for the secure, well-paid jobs of the future.

Funding will support TAFE SA, not-for-profits and other non-government training providers and includes:

$275.6 million for over 160,000 training places over the next five years at TAFE SA and other training providers, prioritising the future skills needs of the state in areas including defence, health, building and construction, early childhood education, clean energy transition and ICT. This includes a 20 per cent increase in TAFE SA places in regional SA.

A $62.6 million injection to ensure high quality training – including a boost to audits and investigations to ensure all training providers and employers meet their obligations. This includes a strong focus on apprenticeship safety and addressing any unacceptable behaviour from the training system.

$56.2 million to support students and increase training completion rates. This includes additional funding for financial and wellbeing supports, such as help to find secure housing and manage financial stress. Accessibility to career and course information will be improved and more students will be able to access foundational skills programs.

$53.1 million to increase the VET workforce, develop new curriculum to meet the state’s economic priorities and investment in teaching plant and equipment and student infrastructure.

$18.3 million for Closing the Gap initiatives that deliver culturally safe and respectful education to First Nations students through Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation training providers and TAFE SA to support lifting the proportion of Aboriginal people with a Certificate III or above.

$13.3 million to support the state’s workforce planning and defence industries pathways program to get more school leavers to take up defence traineeships.

$9.0 million to support place-based responses in regional areas to connect learners, employers and trainers to get people into training and work where it is needed most.

This investment includes a substantial uplift in investment in TAFE SA to continue the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to provide a modern and responsive TAFE SA at the heart of the VET sector.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This budget makes sure South Australians will have the skills needed to secure well-paid jobs in the years ahead.

We need to be planning for the future now, to create a high-quality trained workforce to deliver the huge projects we will be undertaking in this state, including AUKUS and the hydrogen plant.

We are investing in South Australians to strengthen our future economy.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This budget is one of the most significant investments we’ve ever seen in the skills and training sector and the boost will secure our workforce for the future.

This budget spells out the State Government’s long-term approach to combat the persistent skills shortages that have been felt by industry, businesses and the community.

Ensuring students actually finish their course makes sure every cent invested in skills delivers the best outcomes for the economy – taking strong action against any unscrupulous behaviour, having a strong public provider, and ensuring all parts of the training system are working together to deliver the skilled workforce our state needs.