INVESTING IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S REGIONS

Release date: 06/06/24

The 2024-25 State Budget includes $686.4 million in new measures for South Australia’s regions.

The government is investing in priorities such as health, housing and roads to ensure South Australia’s regions are supported.

Health

$15.2 million over three years to boost SA Health’s ability to respond to and manage current tuberculosis outbreaks across the state;

$15 million over three years to support new ambulance stations being built in Whyalla and Two Wells;

$11.5 million over four years to support the Port Pirie Emergency Department upgrade and provide for a multi profession simulated training and development service to allow clinical students and existing staff to undertake simulated learning locally. This funding is in addition to the $12 million committed in the 2022-23 Budget for the Port Pirie Emergency Department upgrade;

Housing

First home buyers across the state will benefit from the Malinauskas Government’s decision to abolish stamp duty for South Australians buying or building their first home, regardless of purchase price.

In addition, there is:

$30 million over three years for regional housing. Renewal SA will partner with local governments and regional employers to unlock prioritised regional housing projects.

Education

$62.7 million over four years for a new preschool and primary school at Mount Barker, to meet growing demand from families. The school is expected to provide an additional 100 preschool places and 350 primary school places when it opens in 2028.

$10.0 million over three years to address urgent and high priority facility upgrades at Mount Gambier High School ($6 million) and Mount Barker High School ($4million).

Roads

$150 million over four years to upgrade two interchanges with the South Eastern Freeway at Mount barker and Verdun – funded in partnership with the Commonwealth.

$31.8 million over three years for three overtaking lanes on Main South Road between Normanville and Cape Jervis.

$17.5 million over three years to deliver additional road safety maintenance.

$3.8 million over three years for the construction of a new heavy vehicle rest area at Salt Creek along the Princes Highway, funded in partnership with the Commonwealth. The project is aimed at improving road safety by helping heavy vehicle drivers to manage fatigue on the road.

Other infrastructure projects include:

$20 million over three years to upgrade sporting and community facilities at Lyndoch recreation park in the Barossa Valley in preparation for next year’s Gather Round;

$15.4 million over three years to build a new acid drainage treatment plant at the former Brukunga mine site;

$5 million in 2027-28 for the ongoing extension of the SA Jetties Renewal Program to address immediate and critical concerns regarding the condition and sustainability of a number of SA jetties. This is on top of the $20 million boost announced in last year’s budget.

$720,000 to build four permanent pavilions in Mount Gambier for Generations in Jazz.

Primary Industries

Across SA, there is an extra $43 million to combat fruit fly, $41.5 million of it in the regions, following further outbreaks across the Riverland and the Adelaide metropolitan area. Response activities will assist in protecting South Australia’s pest free status.

$19.5 million over four years to develop on-farm solutions and support the upskilling of the agricultural sector to reduce emissions through low emission intensity farming systems, supporting the state’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

$4.4 million for the Family and Business Support Program, which includes the family and business support mentors and rural financial counselling service. This funding will ensure the program continues to support primary producers and regional communities to be more prepared for managing future impacts of adverse events and industry challenges.

Police and Emergency Services

$18 million over four years for a new, purpose-built police station on a new site in Naracoorte to support regional policing operations.

$4.7 million over four years to develop a digital police station online system which will enable people to make reports and requests regarding non-urgent matters - without setting foot in a police station.

$10.1 million in 2023-24 to extend the availability of the Country Fire Service’s aerial firefighting fleet and costs relating to significant fires.

$1.7 million over two years to carry out PFAS testing and remediation at MFS and CFS facilities.

$817,000 over two years for an audit of the CFS’s facilities.

$450,000 in 2023-24 for the CFS to buy two new 4WD quick response vehicles.

$218,000 over two years for Volunteer Marine Rescue associations to maintain their rescue capability, including supporting the replacement of a vessel at Wallaroo.

The 2024-25 State Budget also provides:

$26.3 million to sustain the ongoing health of the River Murray;

$13.7 million for new infrastructure at the Lake Hawdon North wetlands to improve the habitat for various waterbird species.

$4.1 million over four years to support hydrogen and renewable energy projects.

$1.7 million over two years to support the Whyalla Steelworks transformation.

$5.1 million over four years for the ongoing operation of an alternative custody facility that supports Closing the Gap.

$300,000 in 2024-25 to support the safety and wellbeing of remote Aboriginal visitors, residents and businesses in Coober Pedy.

