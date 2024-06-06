INVESTING IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S ENVIRONMENT, WATERWAYS AND ANIMAL WELFARE

Release date: 06/06/24

The 2024-25 State Budget includes $139 million in new measures, including:

$30 million over four years to maintain and improve our national parks. This will help conserve and enhance biodiversity and visitor experiences at these premier natural attractions.

An unprecedented $16.4 million over four years for the RSPCA to deliver animal welfare compliance activities under the Animal Welfare Act 1985.

$13.7 million over three years for infrastructure at the Lake Hawdon North wetland to improve the quality of waterbird habitat. This will be delivered via the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin program in conjunction with the Commonwealth.

$11 million in 2024-25 on initial levee remediation works in the Lower River Murray Reclaimed Irrigation Area damaged in the 2022-23 flood.

$26.3 million over five years to support River Murray operations, maintenance and monitoring programs to help sustain the ongoing health of the river system and surrounding environments. This includes $4.8 million in 2023-24 on the state’s new water licensing system and register, mywater, which is a 24/7 online water management system and customer portal. The new system will assist growers, irrigators, water traders, brokers, financiers, bore drillers and dam builders manage more than $8 billion in water assets.

Another $6.5 million a year ensuring vulnerable biodiversity is protected when making planning decisions, rising to $7.9 million a year by 2027-28. This will fund investments in conservation science, data collection and mapping capability to support decisions for the transition to renewable energy, fire and emergency management, economic development and conservation investment. This will bolster the State’s green economic credentials and strengthen our response to climate change.

As previously announced, Adelaide’s beach sand management program will receive a $20.6 million boost this financial year to address erosion and sand drift through upscaled sand replenishment and the completion of a dredging trial, ensuring our metro beaches are protected and improved.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

A strong, sustainable environment is vital for all South Australians.

We need to invest in and protect our resources today, so that future generations can enjoy and benefit from them in future.

These investments are also important for our economy, jobs and tourism.

Quotes attributable to Susan Close

This Budget provides much needed investment in our state’s iconic parks, waterways and other important environments.

It ensures our beloved metropolitan beaches are properly managed and protected from the impacts of sand drift and erosion.

It also sees record investment in animal welfare, to increase funding for the RSPCA’s animal welfare inspectorate.

Our investment in the River Murray, the Coorong and other lakes and wetlands will ensure our bird and aquatic life continue to have the habitat they need, particularly as we face drier conditions and climate change.

By improving the way we collect data, undertake mapping and capture imagery, we will be able to improve the environmental assessment process for industry and better understand where we direct conservation investment.