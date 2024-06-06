RSIPF to conduct UXO Operations in Choiseul and Western Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting bomb/ UXO operations at Shortland in Western Province and Choiseul Province.

The UXO Operations will occur from 7 to 20 June 2024. The timing for these operations will be from 9am to 4pm each day.

The operation will focus on area such as Supizae,subesube,Tarepasike, Solovae and mamalena in Choiseul, as well as Kariki,Tuha and Koltai in Western Province

Acting Director of the RSIPF EOD Department, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “It is advisable that the surrounding communities of those areas to continue report any sightings of UXOs whilst the team is on the ground so that those WWII remnants can be dealt with accordingly.”

Inspector Tunuki says, “There will be roadblocks and restrictions enforced during bomb blasting days both on land and sea. Surrounding Communities concerned are urged to cooperate with the EOD team to ensure safety and the operation be done accordingly.”

He explains: “This task remains a priority of our Police in order to remove and safely destroy the bombs found and which are endangering our lives, property and the environment.”

“I call on the communities in the Choiseul and Western Province and across the country to report any sightings of any unexploded bombs through Police free toll line 999, the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or to any nearest Police Stations,” says Inspector Tunuki.

RSIPF Press