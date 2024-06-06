RSIPF receive training from the CPLT in Honiara

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers at the Close Personal Protection Department (CPPD) obtained certificates after completing a week seminar training on 31 May 2024.

The training-the-trainer seminar was conducted by China Police Liason Team (CPLT) where 11 officers passed their assessment and became more competent instructors.

According to CPLT, the training course is aimed at improving the operational capacity and reliable security for those they looked after especially the VIP as their daily mandates.

The seminar focuses on promoting the professionalism of police officers, encouraging attendees to comprehend the great significance of their service and the meaning of policing for the people.

Participating officers said that, through the training, they not only mastered advanced security theoretical knowledge and practical skills, but also learned how to effectively impart these knowledge and skills to other police officers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Evelyn Thugea, acknowledged the professional instructor from the CPLT team, the training has improved the actual operational ability, professional ability and teaching ability of the instructor team and laid a solid foundation for sustainable training and professional development.

CPLT team leader, Commissioner Zhao Jinyong, congratulates attendees on their hard work and achievement. He was impressed by CPPD officer diligent performance in class.

CPLT instructors will continue the joint training with the RSIPF instructors to strengthen actual operational ability and training level in building a more professional and dedicated police organization.

RSIPF acknowledge the continuous support rendered by CPLT to RSIPF through trainings.

