Olink® Target 48 Immune Surveillance Panel – The Next Frontier in Immune Biomarker Profiling with Absolute Confidence

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the introduction of Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance, a validated multiplexed protein assay panel that offers a detailed view of the immune system for in-depth monitoring of inflammation and immune response in clinical research.



More Confidence, More Insights, Less Sample

Biomarker selection for Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance were designed to give researchers the most effective platform for detecting and quantifying up to 44 well-established biomarkers across key immunological processes in as little as 1μL of sample. When combined with the Olink Target 48 Cytokine panel, scientists can simultaneously detect and quantify up to 89 immune-related proteins while still only using 2μL of sample. This represents a powerful new tool for identifying protein signatures across a range of important therapeutic areas including inflammation, immune response, immuno-oncology and infectious diseases.

Developed using Olink’s proven PEA™ technology, Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance delivers complete confidence with transparent quality control. In addition to industry-leading internal quality control and validation, Olink works closely with the research community to further test, validate, and improve the performance of products.

Russell W. Jenkins, Assistant Professor, Center of Cancer Research at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard stated, “With the Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance and the Olink Target 48 Cytokine Panel we now have the ability to gain the precise, quantitative data we need for our most valued analytes to support data and scientific conclusions.“

Arnav Metha, Attending Medical Oncologist, Tucker Gosnell Center for Gastrointestinal Malignancies at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center shared, “The Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance and Cytokine Panels will now allow us to more quantitatively dissect biological pathways and predictive biomarkers discovered from the Olink Explore panels. These targeted immune panels are a key step forward towards clinical utilization of these biomarkers in future oncology trials.”

Global Reach, Accelerated Research.

Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance has been developed with the aim of reducing import barriers such as long lead-times for importing into geographies with blood or plasma-derived import licences. The Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance is fully compatible with the Olink® Signature Q100 benchtop system, providing simplified workflows, minimal maintenance, and powerful QC and statistical analysis within the Olink NPX™ Signature Software, enabling laboratories to accelerate their research.

“It’s extremely exciting to consider the potential of the newest Olink Target 48 solution to yield predictive insights into therapeutic response or disease progression, moving us closer to realizing the promise of precision medicine.” said Carl Raimond, President of Olink.

The introduction of the Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance panel adds to Olink`s broad portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions. From discovery to translational applications, Olink provides industry-leading solutions encompassing all stages of drug development and disease characterization.

Learn more about Olink’s next-generation proteomics technologies at Olink.com.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

