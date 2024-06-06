IARC Monographs Meetings – Volume 139 is announced
6 June 2024
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is pleased to announce Meeting 139, Hepatitis D virus, human cytomegalovirus, and Merkel cell polyomavirus, of the IARC Monographs.
The meeting will be held on 3–10 June 2025.
For details, please see Meeting 139.
