PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release

June 6, 2024 Jinggoy files reso expressing the Senate's sympathy for the passing of film director Carlo J. Caparas SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution expressing the Senate's sympathy and condolences on the death of veteran film director and comic strip creator Carlo J. Caparas who passed away on May 25 at the age of 80. "His passing is a great loss for the Philippine comics and cinema industry, and the entire nation," Estrada said in filing Senate Resolution No. 1045, honoring Caparas' contribution to Philippine cinema and literature. A towering figure in the Filipino comic book industry and considered the "Pinoy Komiks King," Caparas left an indelible legacy during the heyday of komiks and wrote over 800 novels and short stories, a considerable number of which had been made into blockbuster and critically acclaimed movies or popular television series, such as _Pieta, Tasya Pantasya, Joaquin Bordado, Dugong Buhay, Angela Markado, Kamandag, and Lumuhod Ka sa Lupa._ "Caparas undeniably contributed to the enrichment and growth of the local entertainment scene and promotion of Philippine arts and culture. His impressive body of published works reflecting the Filipino way of life and aspirations as well as the rich tradition of Philippine folklore belongs to the artistic and literary heritage of the country," the Senate leader said. In 2007, Caparas was conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit as one of the "Legends of Philippine Komiks" and was a recipient of "Gawad Komisyon sa Wika" by the National Commission for the Filipino Language in August 2006 for being a master storyteller, a champion, and hero in the Filipino language; and the prestigious Gusi International Peace Award for Cinema and Filipino Literature in 2006. He also received numerous distinctions for his work in the silver screen, including the Filipino Academy of Movies Art and Sciences (FAMAS) Hall of Fame Award in 2012 and Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Award from the PMPC Star Awards for Movies in 2010, among others. "While some of his works were set against the backdrop of fantasy and the supernatural, Caparas' gripping storylines depict the struggles, perseverance, resilience, and indomitable spirit of the Filipino masses and the less fortunate, and their triumph against hardships, injustice, and oppression," said Estrada.