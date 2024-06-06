US 40, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane, near the intersection with Park View Lane, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and Thursday, June 6, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delay. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closure on US 40, Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, June 5, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.