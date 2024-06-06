Lane Closure on US 40, Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Page Content

US 40, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane, near the intersection with Park View Lane, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and Thursday, June 6, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delay.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​