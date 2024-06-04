SLOVENIA, June 4 - Prime Minister Robert Golob was the keynote speaker at today’s launch of the modernised Paloma factory. The event marked the completion of investments in state-of-the-art technologies totalling more than EUR 130 million, making Paloma a hub for sustainable production, high-quality products and services.
You just read:
Prime Minister Golob: If Europe wants to remain globally competitive, it must focus development on local resources
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.