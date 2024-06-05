Submit Release
MPD Releases Additional Photos of Homicide Suspect

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have released additional photographs of the suspect who fatally shot a teenager in Northwest.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at approximately 3:28 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located 16-year-old Devon Sharp of Northwest, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died on May 20, 2024.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in the pictured red Dodge Charger. The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/lfldaDJX_t4

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24074444

