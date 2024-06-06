Submit Release
6/5/24 – POLOLŪ TRAIL CLOSED FRIDAY IN HONOR OF TŪTŪ CHERYL SPROAT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2024

POLOLŪ TRAIL CLOSED FRIDAY IN HONOR OF TŪTŪ CHERYL SPROAT

(KOHALA, HAWAʻI) – The Pololū Trail will be closed temporarily on Friday, June 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This includes the limited parking area, which will be used for cultural and ceremonial protocols to honor the passing of Tūtū Cheryl Sproat, a pillar of the North Kohala community.

Tūtū Cheri was well-respected in the community and was an integral part of developing and assisting with the Pololū Trail Steward Program. She graciously allowed her home, adjacent to the trailhead at the end of the road, to be used by the stewards. She also volunteered her time as a trail steward, telling visitors stories of the area and sharing historic, black-and-white photos.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as the community welcomes Tūtū Cheri home during this closure.

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD video – Pololū Valley Media Clips (May 19 and Aug 29, 2022):

https://vimeo.com/918017532

 

Photographs – Pololū Valley Steward Program (May 19, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qp8fw13u4gt59o0/AAB0toJwK7HOrrh2BT4Yv5XLa?st=j7ie319k&dl=0

 

 

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

6/5/24 – POLOLŪ TRAIL CLOSED FRIDAY IN HONOR OF TŪTŪ CHERYL SPROAT

