Pritzker Administration Announces Federal Funding for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics

ILLINOIS, June 5 - Program to provide sustainable funding for robust community outpatient mental health and substance use treatment services





Illinois has been selected as one of ten states to participate in the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program designed to expand and improve access to coordinated mental health care and substance use services, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced this week.





"This announcement builds on the substantial progress my administration has made to ensure that mental and behavioral health services are available statewide," said Governor JB Pritzker. "And now, thanks to our partners at the federal level, 19 organizations will be able to treat people in crisis, regardless of their ability to pay."

The CCBHC Demonstration Program provides reimbursement through Medicaid for the full cost of services that CCBHCs provide, and at higher rates than community mental health centers previously received for Medicaid customers. HFS anticipates that this program will bring an additional $150 million into Illinois' behavioral health system.

Illinois has been a leader in encouraging the development of CCBHCs, and this award will propel its efforts. CCBHCs were created to strengthen mental health and substance use treatment across the country through comprehensive community outpatient behavioral health treatment. Their services must meet federal standards, and they must serve anyone who requests care for their mental health or substance use condition, regardless of age, ability to pay, or location. This model has been proven to significantly increase access to behavioral health care, including crisis care, for individuals who may otherwise have a difficult time accessing the services they need.

CCBHCs provide access to a range of services, care coordination, and they incorporate evidence-based practices and other supports based on a community needs assessment. This includes crisis services that are available 24/7. CCBHCs are also required to provide routine outpatient care within 10 business days.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS), which administers the Illinois Medicaid program, identified 19 mental health and substance use treatment providers across the state to participate in the demonstration program, which will build on the Department's ongoing work to expand access to behavioral health services statewide.

"We are thrilled that our federal partners have chosen Illinois to participate in the CCBHC Demonstration Program, which will have a significant impact on increasing behavioral health and substance use treatment access across the state," said HFS Director Elizabeth Whitehorn. "Behavioral health care faces major capacity challenges across the nation, and this program recognizes that we must find a way to serve individuals in crisis, regardless of where they live and whether they have the ability to pay. This program will expand access in critical ways for people who have struggled in the past to find the services they need."

"SAMHSA's award designating Illinois as an CCBHC demonstration State will make behavioral health treatment more accessible and change the behavioral health system landscape for decades to come," said Illinois Chief Behavioral Health Officer David T. Jones. "We are immensely thankful to the Biden Administration and other federal partners for providing Illinois with a phenomenal opportunity to expand comprehensive integrated behavioral and primary healthcare services."





The 19 Illinois-based awardee organizations are:

Trilogy Inc., Chicago

Lutheran Social Services of IL, Chicago

Human Resources Development Institute, Chicago

The Thresholds, Chicago

The Thresholds, Woodstock

Rosecrance Incorporated, Champaign

Rosecrance Incorporated, Rockford

Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Decatur

Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., Quincy

Transitions of Western IL, Inc., Quincy

Centerstone of Illinois, Inc., Alton

Chestnut Health Systems, Inc., Granite City

Chestnut Health Systems, Inc., Belleville

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, Elgin

Link & Option Center, Inc., South Holland

Bridgeway, Inc., Galesburg

Robert Young Center, Moline

Robert Young Center, Rock Island

Sinnissippi Centers, Inc., Dixon

"Illinois' inclusion in the CCBHC demonstration program marks a significant step toward improved access to behavioral health care across the state," said Anne Tyree, Centerstone Regional CEO. "Embracing the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic designation and model will strengthen Centerstone's workforce and enhance the quality of care provided to our communities. With increased funding through this model, we can attract and retain high-quality staff, offer comprehensive training, expand services, and build a more robust and equitable behavioral health care continuum in Southern Illinois."

"We are thrilled that Illinois has been awarded CCBHC demonstration status, a transformative step for behavioral healthcare throughout the State," said Dr. David Gomel, President and CEO of Rosecrance Behavioral Health. "This achievement, thanks to the dedicated efforts of HFS, Chief David T. Jones, and the providers of Illinois, will significantly improve access to high-quality services and health outcomes for our patients. We look forward to working collaboratively with HFS and all stakeholders to make this vision a reality."

"We are thrilled that Illinois has been approved for participation in the CCBHC Demonstration program. It is no secret that the need for behavioral health services has grown in recent years, stretching the capacity of community organizations across the state. For agencies, like Transitions of Western Illinois, the adoption of the CCBHC model holds the promise of helping us grow in our capacity to provide the volume and types of services to better meet that need," said Mark Schmitz, Executive Director of Transitions of Western Illinois. "Being selected for participation as a CCBHC provider also represents the culmination of a huge effort on the part of agencies, like Transitions, to meet the rigorous certification standards required for participation in the program. Our congratulations to the State of Illinois for achieving this important milestone."

"This is truly a momentous opportunity for the State of Illinois and the Link & Option Center, Inc. We are proud to stand beside HFS as a CCBHC Provider in being the change we wish to see in the world," said Dr. Twin Green, President and CEO of the Link & Option Center, Inc. "The Link & Option Center's CCBHC Provider status dedicated to the south suburban Cook County region is critical, exciting, timely. This CCBHC model opportunity at its best, brings a much-needed health equity transformation to the large Medicaid-eligible population, the uninsured and others in our underserved and high-need area."

"In keeping with the commitment to serve the whole person, LSSI is proud to be included in the State of Illinois' CCBHC Demonstration," said Mark A. Stutrud, LSSI President and CEO. "The CCBHC designation strengthens our capabilities in providing coordinated mental health, substance use, and medical care."

Illinois is one of the 10 new states chosen for the CCBHC Demonstration Program, along with Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Oregon are already part of the program.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988 or via chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, or substance use issues, visit FindSupport.gov. Locate treatment providers by visiting FindTreatment.gov or calling 800-662-HELP (4357).