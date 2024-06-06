Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Blast Super Season with Exciting Rewards

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 6, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches Blast Super Season with Exciting Rewards



OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce the launch of its Blast Super Season, an event designed to celebrate the groundbreaking Ethereum L2 that helps users earn through native yield on their ETH and stablecoins. Blast is the first and only L2 to offer this unique feature, ensuring that users' balances compound automatically.

The Blast Super Season unfolds in waves, each offering a variety of activities, rewards, and future token airdrops. In Wave 1, users can participate by completing quests from leading DApps in the Blast ecosystem, such as Thruster Finance, EESEE, DTX, Juice Finance, Particle and Crypto Valleys. By engaging with these DApps, participants have the opportunity to share prize pools consisting of Blast Golds, project tokens and ecosystem points.

OKX Wallet serves as the gateway to the Blast ecosystem, providing users with seamless access to a wide array of Blast DApps through the OKX Wallet. The wallet also enables users to track their Points and Golds in real-time. As users explore more DApps within the ecosystem, they can unlock Blast Multipliers, which supercharge their Points and earnings.

To stay informed about the latest updates and announcements related to the Blast Super Season, users are encouraged to follow @OKXWeb3 and @Blast_L2 on Twitter.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



