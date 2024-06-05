SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Remitly Global, Inc. - RELY

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Remitly Global, Inc. (“Remitly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RELY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Remitly and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In September 2021, Remitly conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 12.16 million shares of common stock priced at $43.00 per share. Then, on May 1, 2024, Remitly issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Among other items, Remitly reported revenue of $269.1 million for the quarter, missing consensus estimates by $4.78 million.

On this news, Remitly’s stock price fell $2.14 per share, or 12.2%, to close at $15.40 per share on May 2, 2024.

