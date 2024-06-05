SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Phreesia, Inc. - PHR

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Phreesia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 30, 2024, Phreesia issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Among other items, Phreesia update its “revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $416 million to $426 million from a previous range of $424 million to $434 million.” Phreesia advised that “[t]he updated revenue range incorporates the accelerated wind-down of a clearinghouse client relationship” and that “[t]he revenue range provided for fiscal 2025 assumes no additional revenue from potential future acquisitions completed between now and January 31, 2025.”

On this news, Phreesia’s stock price fell $2.39 per share, or 11.22%, to close at $18.92 per share on May 31, 2024.

