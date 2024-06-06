The Law Offices of Kenneth Hiller Evolves into Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law

Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law

Firm Rebranding Reflects New Leadership and Expanded Services

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western New Yorkers facing Social Security Disability, Veterans Disability, or Personal Injury challenges now have a more comprehensive legal partner in Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law. The firm, formerly known as The Law Offices of Kenneth Hiller, PLLC, has rebranded to reflect a leadership transition and a commitment to serving a wider range of legal needs.

Founded in 1999 by Kenneth Hiller, the firm has built a reputation for securing benefits for those facing Social Security disability and Veterans disability claims. As Mr. Hiller steps into retirement, a new generation of leadership takes the helm. Ida Comerford, Esq. and Timothy Hiller, Esq. will serve together as partners. They acquired the firm from Mr. Hiller, aiming to honor his legacy while expanding upon its success.

“I’m incredibly proud of the firm we’ve built,” said Kenneth Hiller, Founding Attorney. “Our focus has always been on advocating for those in need, and I have complete confidence that Ida and Tim will continue this tradition with the same dedication and integrity. Their vision for the future is inspiring.”

The leadership transition at Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law comes with exciting news for the community. In addition to its commitment to guiding clients through Social Security Disability and Veterans Disability claims, the firm is expanding its focus to better emphasize its longstanding practice of Personal Injury law.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter,” said Ida Comerford, Managing Partner. “This expansion allows us to offer even more comprehensive legal support to the community. We understand the challenges individuals face after an accident, and we’re dedicated to helping them navigate the legal process.”

“Taking on this leadership role is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Partner Timothy Hiller, Esq. “We are dedicated to upholding the high standards set by my father while bringing fresh perspectives and expanding our services to better serve our community. We’re here to make a positive difference in the lives of our clients.”

The rebranding goes beyond just a name change. The firm is launching a new advertising campaign featuring its new tagline, ‘It’s Hiller Time!’ Additionally, a user-friendly website, HillerComerford.com, will be unveiled to better serve clients.

About Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law

Driven by a passion for justice, compassion, and a commitment to excellence, Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law has been a cornerstone of the legal community in Western New York since its founding in 1999. The firm has grown into a team of 27 attorneys and 80 non-attorney staff members, with offices located in Amherst, West Seneca, Rochester, Chicago, and Southfield, MI. Hiller Comerford Injury & Disability Law combines a proven track record of success with a compassionate approach to client advocacy. Visit www.HillerComerford.com for more information.

