 IDT Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

NRS: Recurring Revenue* Up 45%; Income from Operations Up 129%, Adjusted EBITDA** Up 108%
net2phone: Subscription Revenue* Up 17%; Income from Operations Up 226%; Adjusted EBITDA Up 107%
BOSS Money: Transactions Up 44%; Revenue Up 42% -- Fintech Segment Adjusted EBITDA Turns Positive

NEWARK, NJ, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications solutions, today reported results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024, the three months ended April 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

(Throughout this release, unless otherwise noted, results are for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (3Q24) and are compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (3Q23). All earnings per share (EPS) and other ‘per share’ results are per diluted share. For 3Q24 and all prior periods presented, IDT reclassified most of its technology and development expenses from SG&A expense to a new “Technology and development” expense line item and reclassified a small portion to “Direct cost of revenues.”)

  National Retail Solutions (NRS) added approximately 1,600 net active point-of-sale (POS) terminals during 3Q24, to reach approximately 30,300 as of April 30th. NRS recurring revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $24.0 million;
  BOSS Money, the principal business in IDT’s Fintech segment, increased revenue 42% to $27.6 million, while increasing remittance transactions by 44% to 4.7 million;
  net2phone added approximately 9,000 net seats served, to reach approximately 384,000 as of April 30th. Subscription revenue increased 17% to $20.0 million;
  Consolidated revenue of $299.6 million compared to $299.3 million;
  Consolidated gross profit increased 11% to a record $97.0 million from $87.6 million, and the consolidated gross profit margin increased 310 basis points to 32.4% from 29.3%;
  Consolidated income from operations increased to $11.4 million from $10.4 million;
  Net income attributable to IDT decreased to $5.6 million from $6.9 million, primarily due to an increase in the effective income tax rate in 3Q24 and to certain foreign currency transaction losses realized;
  Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased to $20.6 million from $20.5 million;
  GAAP EPS decreased to $0.22 from $0.27. Non-GAAP EPS** decreased to $0.38 from $0.46 as a result of the decrease in net income attributable to IDT;
  During 3Q24, IDT repurchased 68,846 shares of its Class B common stock for $2.5 million.
     

(See ‘Notes’ later in this release for supplemental information on asterisked metrics).

REMARKS BY SHMUEL JONAS, CEO

“IDT’s three high-growth, high-margin businesses again delivered strong results in the third quarter, contributing to a 310-basis point improvement in our consolidated gross margin. NRS has surpassed the 30 thousand active terminal milestone, making it the largest POS network for C-stores in the country. At net2phone, Adjusted EBITDA doubled year-over-year in the current quarter, as the business continues to scale and improve its operating leverage. And at BOSS Money, our balanced, omni-channel approach to customer acquisition and focus on customer service and user experience drove another quarter of strong revenue increases, helping the Fintech segment to its first Adjusted EBITDA positive quarter.

“Looking ahead, we are very excited by the potential of each of these three businesses for sustainable, profitable growth. In our Traditional Communications segment, we are making progress turning around our IDT Digital Payments business and expect its bottom-line results will continue to improve.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

IDT Consolidated Results
($ in millions, except gross profit margin and EPS)
    3Q24     2Q24     1Q24     4Q23     3Q23     3Q24-3Q23
variance		  
Revenue   $ 299.6     $ 296.1     $ 301.2     $ 303.8     $ 299.3        +0.1 %  
Gross profit   $ 97.0     $ 96.9     $ 94.0     $ 90.7     $ 87.6        +10.8 %  
Gross profit margin     32.4 %     32.7 %     31.2 %     29.9 %     29.3 %     +310 bps  
SG&A   $ 69.0     $ 67.3     $ 64.4     $ 65.7     $ 60.1        +14.7 %  
Technology and development   $ 12.6     $ 12.9     $ 12.4     $ 12.1     $ 12.1        +4.1 %  
Income from operations   $ 11.4     $ 16.0     $ 17.2     $ 12.0     $ 10.4     +$ 1.1    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20.6     $ 21.8     $ 22.3     $ 18.1     $ 20.5     +$ 0.1    
Net income attributable to IDT   $ 5.6     $ 14.4     $ 7.7     $ 8.0     $ 6.9     $  (1.3 )  
EPS (diluted)   $ 0.22     $ 0.57     $ 0.30     $ 0.31     $ 0.27     $  (0.05  
Non-GAAP EPS (diluted)   $ 0.38     $ 0.67     $ 0.32     $ 0.36     $ 0.46     $  (0.08  


RESULTS BY SEGMENT

National Retail Solutions (NRS)

During 3Q24 and 3Q23, the NRS segment contributed 8.6% and 6.0% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

National Retail Solutions (NRS)
(Terminals and accounts at end of period. $ in millions, except for revenue per terminal)
    3Q24     2Q24     1Q24     4Q23     3Q23     3Q24-3Q23
variance 		 
Terminals and payment processing accounts                                                
Active POS terminals     30,300       28,7000       27,200       25,700       23,900         +26.6 %
Payment processing accounts     19,500       18,200       17,100       15,800       14,100         +38.0 %
                                                 
Recurring revenue                                                
Merchant Services and other   $ 14.4     $ 12.5     $ 11.4     $ 10.3     $ 8.7         +65.9 %
Advertising & Data   $ 6.7     $ 8.7     $ 8.5     $ 6.2     $ 5.8         +16.2 %
SaaS Fees   $ 2.9     $ 2.7     $ 2.5     $ 2.3     $ 2.1         +41.0 %
Total recurring revenue   $ 24.0     $ 23.9     $ 22.4     $ 18.8     $ 16.5         +45.4 %
POS Terminal Sales   $ 1.8     $ 1.3     $ 1.6     $ 1.1     $ 1.6         +9.8 %
Total revenue   $ 25.7     $ 25.2     $ 24.0     $ 19.9     $ 18.1         +42.3 %
                                                 
Monthly average recurring revenue per terminal*   $ 271     $ 285     $ 282     $ 253     $ 237         +14.0 %
                                                 
Gross profit   $ 22.1     $ 22.5     $ 20.8     $ 17.2     $ 15.0         +47.6 %
SG&A   $ 15.7     $ 15.2     $ 13.6     $ 14.0     $ 11.6         +35.0 %
Technology and development   $ 1.7     $ 1.9     $ 1.7     $ 1.5     $ 1.3         +28.5 %
Income from operations   $ 4.8     $ 5.3     $ 5.5     $ 1.7     $ 2.1       +$ 2.7  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 5.6     $ 6.1     $ 6.2     $ 2.4     $ 2.7       +$ 2.9  


Take-Aways:

  During 3Q24, NRS added approximately 1,600 net active terminals and approximately 1,300 net payment processing accounts. NRS continues to incentivize new and existing retailers to utilize its native payment processing solution, NRS Pay.
  The strong year-over-year increases in both Merchant Services and in SaaS Fees revenues reflects the continued, robust growth in active POS terminals and payment processing accounts, as well as increased sales of higher revenue payment processing and software plans.
  The year-over-year revenue increase in advertising sales, which comprises most of Advertising & Data revenue, resulted from steady growth stemming from both programmatic and direct sales channel enhancements. The sequential quarterly decline was in line with expected seasonal factors characteristic of the advertising industry.
  The year-over-year increase in monthly average recurring revenue per terminal was impacted mostly by the strong increases in Merchant Services and SaaS Fees revenues per terminal.
     

net2phone

During 3Q24 and 3Q23, the net2phone segment contributed 6.9% and 6.2% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

net2phone
(Seats in thousands at end of period. $ in millions)
    3Q24     2Q24     1Q24     4Q23     3Q23     3Q24-3Q23
variance		  
Seats     384       375       364       352       340         +12.9 %  
                                                 
Revenue                                                
Subscription revenue   $ 20.0     $ 19.3     $ 18.5     $ 17.9     $ 17.1         +17.1 %  
Other revenue   $ 0.7     $ 1.0     $ 1.4     $ 1.4     $ 1.3         (50.4 )%   
Total Revenue   $ 20.7     $ 20.4     $ 19.9     $ 19.3     $ 18.4         +12.4 %  
                                                 
Gross profit   $ 16.4     $ 16.1     $ 15.8     $ 15.2     $ 14.6         +12.4 %  
SG&A   $ 13.0     $ 13.1     $ 13.3     $ 13.2     $ 12.5         +4.7 %  
Technology and development   $ 2.8     $ 2.6     $ 2.5     $ 2.5     $ 2.5         +12.1 %  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 0.5     $ 0.4     $ 0.0     $ (0.7 )   $ (0.4 )     +$ 0.9    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2.1     $ 1.8     $ 1.4     $ 0.9     $ 1.0       +$ 1.1    


Take-Aways:

  net2phone’s year-over-year increases in seats were powered by expansion in key markets led by the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.
  net2phone’s combined SG&A expense and technology and development cost as a percentage of its total revenue decreased to 77% from 81% in the year ago quarter, as it continues to achieve higher levels of operating leverage as the business scales.
     

Fintech

During 3Q24 and 3Q23, the Fintech segment contributed 10.5% and 7.3% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

Fintech
(Transactions in millions. $ in millions except for revenue per transaction)
    3Q24     2Q24     1Q24     4Q23     3Q23     3Q24-3Q23
variance		  
BOSS Money Transactions     4.7       4.2       4.0       3.8       3.3         +44.2 %  
                                                 
Fintech Revenue                                                
BOSS Money   $ 27.6     $ 25.0     $ 24.2     $ 22.3     $ 19.4         +41.9 %  
Other   $ 3.9     $ 2.9     $ 2.3     $ 2.3     $ 2.3         +67.7 %  
Total Revenue   $ 31.5     $ 28.0     $ 26.6     $ 24.6     $ 21.8         +44.7 %  
                                                 
Average revenue per transaction**   $ 5.84     $ 5.98     $ 5.99     $ 5.87     $ 5.94         (1.6 )%  
                                                 
Gross profit   $ 17.3     $ 16.1     $ 14.8     $ 13.6     $ 12.6         +37.8 %  
SG&A   $ 15.3     $ 14.3     $ 14.2     $ 13.6     $ 12.0         +26.7 %  
Technology and development   $ 2.5     $ 2.5     $ 2.1     $ 2.0     $ 1.8         +37.3 %  
Loss from operations   $ (0.6 )   $ (0.7 )   $ (1.4 )   $ (1.9 )   $ (1.3 )     +$ 0.8    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 0.2     $ 0.0     $ (0.7 )   $ (1.2 )   $ (0.6 )     +$ 0.9    


Take-Aways:

  The 44% year-over-year increase in BOSS Money transactions comprised a 43% increase in digital transactions via the BOSS Money and BOSS Calling apps, and a 49% increase in retail transactions. The latter was driven primarily by expansion of the BOSS Money retail agent network.
  BOSS Money revenue increased 42% as a result of transactions growth, driven by cross-marketing within the larger BOSS ecosystem, the expansion of the BOSS Money retailer network, and enhanced user-experience within the BOSS Money and Boss Calling apps.
  The Fintech segment generated positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time, primarily as a result of the continued growth in BOSS Money transactions, revenue, and gross profit.
     

Traditional Communications

During 3Q24 and 3Q23, the Traditional Communications segment contributed 74.0% and 80.5% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

Traditional Communications
($ in millions)
    3Q24     2Q24     1Q24     4Q23     3Q23     3Q24-3Q23
variance		  
Revenue                                                
IDT Digital Payments   $ 101.6     $ 99.6     $ 100.0     $ 100.8     $ 101.0       +0.5 %  
BOSS Revolution Calling   $ 63.2     $ 66.7     $ 71.2     $ 75.4     $ 77.6       (18.5 )%   
IDT Global   $ 50.1     $ 48.7     $ 52.0     $ 55.6     $ 54.5       (8.1 )%   
Other   $ 6.9     $ 7.5     $ 7.5     $ 8.2     $ 7.9       (13.1 )%   
Total Revenue   $ 221.7     $ 222.5     $ 230.7     $ 240.0     $ 241.0       (8.0 )%   
                                                 
Gross profit   $ 41.2     $ 42.3     $ 42.6     $ 44.7     $ 45.4       (9.3 )%   
SG&A   $ 22.7     $ 21.4     $ 20.6     $ 22.3     $ 21.8       +4.4 %  
Technology & development   $ 5.6     $ 5.9     $ 6.1     $ 6.1     $ 6.5       (13.3 )%   
Income from operations   $ 12.5     $ 14.6     $ 15.4     $ 14.1     $ 12.9     $ (0.5  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 14.9     $ 17.0     $ 18.1     $ 18.6     $ 19.7     $ (4.8  


Take-Away:

  Traditional Communications revenue in the third quarter outperformed expectations with stronger than anticipated results from IDT Global.
     

OTHER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated results for all periods presented include corporate overhead. Corporate G&A expense was $2.3 million in both 3Q24 and 3Q23.

As of April 30, 2024, IDT held $174.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, debt securities, and current equity investments. Current assets totaled $408.5 million and current liabilities totaled $277.8 million. IDT had no outstanding debt at the fiscal quarter’s end.

Net cash provided by operating activities during 3Q24 was $9.6 million – an increase from 3Q23 when net cash used in operating activities was $6.9 million. Exclusive of changes in customer deposit balances at IDT’s Gibraltar-based bank, net cash provided by operating activities during 3Q24 increased to $12.3 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $4.3 million during 3Q23.

Capital expenditures decreased to $4.7 million in 3Q24 from $5.5 million in 3Q23.

DIVIDEND

IDT will pay a $0.05 quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B Common stock on or about June 17th to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10th.

IDT EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT INFORMATION

This release is available for download in the “Investors & Media” section of the IDT Corporation website (https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) and has been filed on a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern today with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call (participant access code: 217002).

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 19, 2024. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay passcode: 50617. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

NOTES

*Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures intended to provide useful information that supplements IDT’s or the relevant segment’s results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release for an explanation of these terms and their respective reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

**See ‘Explanation of Key Performance Metrics’ at the end of this release.

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications services through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT’s fintech and neo-banking services include BOSS Money, a popular international remittance business, as well as other services that make saving, spending, and sharing money easy and secure; IDT Digital Payments and BOSS Revolution Calling make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

IDT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    April 30,
2024 		    July 31,
2023 		 
    (Unaudited)        
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 139,773     $ 103,637  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     93,072       95,186  
Debt securities     29,384       42,414  
Equity investments     4,844       6,198  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,717 at April 30, 2024 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,642 at July 31, 2023     38,967       32,092  
Settlement assets, net of reserve of $1,676 at April 30, 2024 and $1,143 at July 31, 2023     21,435       32,396  
Disbursement prefunding     36,626       30,113  
Prepaid expenses     20,046       16,638  
Other current assets     24,385       28,394  
Total current assets     408,532       387,068  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     38,515       38,655  
Goodwill     26,254       26,457  
Other intangibles, net     6,591       8,196  
Equity investments     6,630       9,874  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     4,370       5,540  
Deferred income tax assets, net     15,270       24,101  
Other assets     11,140       10,919  
Total assets   $ 517,302     $ 510,810  
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity                
Current liabilities:                
Trade accounts payable   $ 23,976     $ 22,231  
Accrued expenses     99,335       110,796  
Deferred revenue     32,070       35,343  
Customer deposits     83,660       86,481  
Settlement liabilities     22,853       21,495  
Other current liabilities     15,937       17,761  
Total current liabilities     277,831       294,107  
Operating lease liabilities     1,753       2,881  
Other liabilities     3,647       3,354  
Total liabilities     283,231       300,342  
Commitments and contingencies                
Redeemable noncontrolling interest     10,791       10,472  
Equity:                
IDT Corporation stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000; no shares issued            
Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 3,272 shares issued and 1,574 shares outstanding at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023     33       33  
Class B common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 28,165 and 27,851 shares issued and 23,766 and 23,699 shares outstanding at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively     282       279  
Additional paid-in capital     303,055       301,408  
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,698 and 1,698 shares of Class A common stock and 4,399 and 4,152 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively     (122,668 )     (115,461 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (17,243 )     (17,192 )
Retained earnings     51,028       24,662  
Total IDT Corporation stockholders’ equity     214,487       193,729  
Noncontrolling interests     8,793       6,267  
Total equity     223,280       199,996  
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity   $ 517,302     $ 510,810  


IDT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
April 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
April 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
       
Revenues   $ 299,643     $ 299,295     $ 896,946     $ 935,047  
Direct cost of revenues     202,599       211,734       608,982       668,513  
Gross profit     97,044       87,561       287,964       266,534  
Operating expenses:                                
Selling, general and administrative (i)     68,962       60,130       200,685       177,475  
Technology and development (i)     12,640       12,145       37,975       35,870  
Severance     779       145       1,648       458  
Other operating expense, net     3,231       4,764       3,041       3,948  
Total operating expenses     85,612       77,184       243,349       217,751  
Income from operations     11,432       10,377       44,615       48,783  
Interest income, net     1,162       709       3,201       2,029  
Other expense, net     (3,273 )     (382 )     (6,326 )     (2,610 )
Income before income taxes     9,321       10,704       41,490       48,202  
Provision for income taxes     (2,979 )     (2,960 )     (10,918 )     (12,594 )
Net income     6,342       7,744       30,572       35,608  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (791 )     (854 )     (2,937 )     (3,093 )
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 5,551     $ 6,890     $ 27,635     $ 32,515  
Earnings per share attributable to IDT Corporation common stockholders:                                
Basic   $ 0.22     $ 0.27     $ 1.10     $ 1.27  
Diluted   $ 0.22     $ 0.27     $ 1.09     $ 1.27  
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:                                
Basic     25,345       25,518       25,233       25,544  
Diluted     25,516       25,612       25,380       25,589  
(i) Stock-based compensation included in:                                
Selling, general and administrative expense   $ 2,027     $ 1,579     $ 5,025     $ 3,096  
Technology and development expense   $ 91     $ 100     $ 350     $ 441  


IDT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
April 30, 		 
    2024     2023  
    (in thousands)  
Operating activities                
Net income   $ 30,572     $ 35,608  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     15,256       14,986  
Deferred income taxes     8,830       9,200  
Provision for credit losses, doubtful accounts receivable, and reserve for settlement assets     3,010       1,180  
Net unrealized loss from marketable securities     1,537       3,151  
Stock-based compensation     5,375       3,537  
Other     2,528       2,114  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Trade accounts receivable     (9,000 )     57  
Settlement assets, disbursement prefunding, prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets     6,797       (29,184 )
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses, settlement liabilities, other current liabilities, and other liabilities     (12,263 )     (6,220 )
Customer deposits at IDT Financial Services Limited (Gibraltar-based bank)     (431 )     (2,570 )
Deferred revenue     (2,903 )     (3,160 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     49,308       28,699  
Investing activities                
Capital expenditures     (13,621 )     (16,033 )
Purchase of convertible preferred stock in equity method investment     (1,513 )     (168 )
Payments for acquisition     (60 )      
Purchases of debt securities and equity investments     (27,593 )     (44,166 )
Proceeds from maturities and sales of debt securities and redemptions of equity investments     41,527       34,309  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,260 )     (26,058 )
Financing activities                
Dividends paid     (1,269 )      
Distributions to noncontrolling interests     (62 )     (293 )
Proceeds from notes payable     100       300  
Repayment of notes payable.     (128 )     (2,031 )
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility     32,864       2,383  
Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility.     (32,864 )     (2,383 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     172       172  
Repurchases of Class B common stock     (7,207 )     (7,845 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (8,394 )     (9,697 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (5,632 )     2,537  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents     34,022       (4,519 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     198,823       189,562  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 232,845     $ 185,043  
Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities                
Shares of Class B common stock issued for business acquisition holdback payment   $ 100     $  
Restricted net2phone common stock withheld from employees for income tax obligations   $ 3,558     $  
Value of Class B common stock exchanged for National Retail Solutions shares   $ 6,254     $  
Conversion of equity method investment’s secured promissory notes into convertible preferred stock   $     $ 4,038  
Stock issued to certain executive officers for bonus payments   $ 1,495     $ 615  


*Explanation of Key Performance Metrics

NRS’ recurring revenue is NRS’ revenue in accordance with GAAP excluding revenue from POS terminal sales. NRS’ Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is a financial metric. Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is calculated by dividing NRS’ recurring revenue by the average number of active POS terminals during the period. The average number of active POS terminals is calculated by adding the beginning and ending number of active POS terminals during the period and dividing by two. NRS’ recurring revenue divided by the average number of active POS terminals is divided by three when the period is a fiscal quarter. Recurring revenue and Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal are useful for comparisons of NRS’ revenue and revenue per customer to prior periods and to competitors and others in the market, as well as for forecasting future revenue from the customer base.

net2phone’s subscription revenue is its revenue in accordance with GAAP excluding its equipment revenue and revenue generated by a legacy SIP trunking offering in Brazil. net2phone’s cloud communications and contact center offerings are priced on a per-seat basis, with customers paying based on the number of users in their organization. The number of seats served and subscription revenue trends and comparisons between periods are used in the analysis of net2phone’s revenues and direct cost of revenues and are strong indications of the top-line growth and performance of the business.

BOSS Money’s Average Revenue per Transaction is also a financial metric. Average Revenue per Transaction is calculated by dividing BOSS Money’s revenue in accordance with GAAP by the number of transactions during the period. Average Revenue per Transaction is useful for comparisons of BOSS Money’s revenue per transaction to prior periods and to competitors and others in the market, as well as for forecasting future revenue based on transaction trends.

**Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 and 2023

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), IDT also disclosed for 3Q24, 2Q24, 1Q24, 4Q23, and 3Q23 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS), both of which are non-GAAP measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

IDT’s measure of non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the diluted weighted-average shares. IDT’s measure of non-GAAP net income starts with net income attributable to IDT in accordance with GAAP and adds severance expense, stock-based compensation, and other operating expenses, and deducts other operating gains. These additions and subtractions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 periods.

Management believes that IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS are measures which provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains and losses that may not be indicative of IDT’s or the relevant segment’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to IDT’s competitors. Disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, IDT has historically reported similar financial measures and believes such measures are commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance, therefore the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. 

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures income (loss) from operations and net income, on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments’ and IDT’s historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or capitalized in prior periods. IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA, which is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, is a useful indicator of its current performance.

Severance expense is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. Severance expense is reflective of decisions made by management in each period regarding the aspects of IDT’s and its segments’ businesses to be focused on in light of changing market realities and other factors. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of IDT’s core and continuing operations.

Other operating (expense) gain, net, which is a component of income (loss) from operations, is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. Other operating (expense) gain, net includes, among other items, legal fees net of insurance claims related to Straight Path Communications Inc.’s stockholders’ class action, gains from the write-off of contingent consideration liabilities, gain from the sale of state income tax credits, and fixed asset write-offs. From time-to-time, IDT may have gains or incur costs related to non-routine legal, tax, and other matters, however, these various items generally do not occur each quarter. IDT believes the gain and losses from these non-routine matters are not components of IDT’s or the relevant segment’s core operating results.

Stock-based compensation recognized by IDT and other companies may not be comparable because of the variety of types of awards as well as the various valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from IDT’s calculation of non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results per share of IDT’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for IDT for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, IDT’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which are, (a) for Adjusted EBITDA, income (loss) from operations for IDT’s reportable segments and net income for IDT on a consolidated basis, and (b) for non-GAAP EPS, diluted earnings per share. 

IDT Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

    Total
IDT Corporation		     Traditional
Communica-tions		     net2phone     NRS     Fintech     Corporate  
Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 (3Q24)                                    
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 5.6                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.8                                          
Net income     6.3                                          
Provision for income taxes     3.0                                          
Income before income taxes     9.3                                          
Interest income, net     (1.2 )                                        
Other expense, net     3.3                                          
Income (loss) from operations     11.4     $ 12.5     $ 0.5     $ 4.8     $ (0.6 )   $ (5.7 )
Depreciation and amortization     5.1       2.0       1.6       0.8       0.7       -  
Severance     0.8       0.4       0.1       -       -       0.3  
Other operating expense, net     3.2       -       -       -       0.1       3.2  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20.6     $ 14.9     $ 2.1     $ 5.6     $ 0.2     $ (2.3 )


IDT Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

    Total
IDT Corporation		     Traditional
Communica-tions		     net2phone     NRS     Fintech     Corporate  
Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 (2Q24)                                    
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 14.4                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     1.3                                          
Net income     15.8                                          
Provision for income taxes     4.0                                          
Income before income taxes     19.7                                          
Interest income, net     (1.2 )                                        
Other income, net     (2.5 )                                        
Income (loss) from operations     16.0     $ 14.6     $ 0.4     $ 5.3     $ (0.7 )   $ (3.6 )
Depreciation and amortization     5.1       2.0       1.6       0.8       0.7       -  
Severance     0.3       0.3       -       -       -       -  
Other operating expense (gain), net     0.3       -       (0.1 )     -       -       0.4  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21.8     $ 17.0     $ 1.8     $ 6.1     $ -     $ (3.2 )


IDT Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

    Total
IDT Corporation		     Traditional
Communica-tions		     net2phone     NRS     Fintech     Corporate  
Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 (1Q24)                                    
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 7.7                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.8                                          
Net income     8.5                                          
Provision for income taxes     3.9                                          
Income before income taxes     12.4                                          
Interest income, net     (0.8 )                                        
Other expense, net     5.6                                          
Income (loss) from operations     17.2     $ 15.4     $ -     $ 5.5     $ (1.4 )   $ (2.3 )
Depreciation and amortization     5.0       2.1       1.4       0.7       0.7       -  
Severance     0.5       0.5       -       -       -       -  
Other operating gain, net     (0.5 )     -       -       -       -       (0.5 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 22.3     $ 18.1     $ 1.4     $ 6.2     $ (0.7 )   $ (2.8 )


      Total
IDT Corporation		       Traditional
Communica-tions		       net2phone       NRS       Fintech       Corporate  
Three Months Ended July 31, 2023(4Q23)                                                
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 8.0                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.8                                          
Net income     8.8                                          
Provision for income taxes     3.8                                          
Income before income taxes     12.6                                          
Interest income, net     (1.1 )                                        
Other expense, net     0.5                                          
Income (loss) from operations     12.0     $ 14.1     $ (0.7 )   $ 1.7     $ (1.9 )   $ (1.2 )
Depreciation and amortization     5.1       2.3       1.5       0.7       0.7       -  
Severance     0.5       0.4       0.1       -       -       -  
Other operating expense (gain), net     0.5       1.8       0.1       -       -       (1.4 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 18.1     $ 18.6     $ 0.9     $ 2.4     $ (1.2 )   $ (2.6 )


IDT Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

    Total
IDT Corporation		     Traditional
Communica-tions		     net2phone     NRS     Fintech     Corporate  
Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 (3Q23)                                    
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 6.9                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.9                                          
Net income     7.7                                          
Provision for income taxes     3.0                                          
Income before income taxes     10.7                                          
Interest income, net     (0.7 )                                        
Other expense, net     0.4                                          
Income (loss) from operations     10.4     $ 12.9     $ (0.4 )   $ 2.1     $ (1.3 )   $ (2.9 )
Depreciation and amortization     5.2       2.5       1.4       0.6       0.7       -  
Severance     0.1       0.1       -       -       -       -  
Other operating expense, net     4.8       4.1       -       -       -       0.6  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20.5     $ 19.7     $ 1.0     $ 2.7     $ (0.6 )   $ (2.3 )


IDT Corporation
Reconciliation of Earnings per share to Non-GAAP EPS
(unaudited) in millions, except per share data. Figures may not foot due to rounding to millions.

    3Q24     2Q24     1Q24     4Q23     3Q23  
                               
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 5.6     $ 14.4     $ 7.7     $ 8.0     $ 6.9  
Adjustments (add) subtract:                                        
Stock-based compensation     (2.1 )     (2.5 )     (0.8 )     (1.0 )     (1.7 )
Severance expense     (0.8 )     (0.3 )     (0.5 )     (0.5 )     (0.1 )
Other operating (expense) gain, net     (3.2 )     (0.3 )     0.5       (0.5 )     (4.8 )
Total adjustments     (6.1 )     (3.1 )     (0.8 )     (2.0 )     (6.6 )
Income tax effect of total adjustments     (2.0 )     (0.6 )     (0.3 )     (0.7 )     (1.8 )
      4.1       2.5       0.5       1.3       4.8  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 9.7     $ 16.9     $ 8.2     $ 9.3     $ 11.7  
                                         
Earnings per share:                                        
Basic   $ 0.22     $ 0.57     $ 0.30     $ 0.31     $ 0.27  
Total adjustments     0.16       0.10       0.03       0.06       0.19  
Non-GAAP - basic   $ 0.38     $ 0.67     $ 0.33     $ 0.37     $ 0.46  
                                         
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of basic earnings per share     25.3       25.2       25.2       25.4       25.5  
                                         
Diluted   $ 0.22     $ 0.57     $ 0.30     $ 0.31     $ 0.27  
Total adjustments     0.16       0.10       0.02       0.05       0.19  
Non-GAAP - diluted   $ 0.38     $ 0.67     $ 0.32     $ 0.36     $ 0.46  
                                         
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of diluted earnings per share     25.5       25.3       25.3       25.5       25.6  

# # #


