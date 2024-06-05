Submit Release
H&R Block to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Tony Bowen, Chief Financial Officer, and Michaella Gallina, Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG, & Productivity, will host virtual investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

To request a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For Further Information

Investor Relations:        
Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com

Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com

Media Relations:        
Teri Daley, (816) 854-3787, teri.daley@hrblock.com                        


Primary Logo

