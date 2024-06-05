Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,090 in the last 365 days.

Globus Maritime Sets Date For the Release of First Quarter 2024 Results

GLYFADA, Greece, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31st, 2024, after the market closes in New York on Friday, June 7th, 2024.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of seven dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 517,487DWT and a weighted average age of about 10 years as of March 31, 2024.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited  +30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Globus Maritime Sets Date For the Release of First Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more