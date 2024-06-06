Emilia Vaughn's "Skeleton" Locks Up 2024 HIMA Nomination and Climbs the All Access Charts
Emilia Vaughn's "Skeleton" has been nominated for a 2024 Hollywood Independent Music Award and has climbed to #23 on the All Access What's In-Store Chart.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, but most importantly, thank you to the listeners and my new fans who have made it possible to make music and continue to do what I love.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emilia Vaughn released her 2024 alternative single, "Skeleton," on March 1, 2024. The haunting ballad, which was Vaughn's first single of the new year, has quickly become a fan and industry favorite and was recently recognized by the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA), securing a first-round nomination and public announcement on HIMA's Official Instagram page on May 13. The live awards ceremony will be held at the Avalon, Hollywood in Los Angeles on July 18, 2024.
The timing of Emilia Vaughn's nomination complements her rising chart position on the All Access What's In-Store Chart for the song's growing popularity, racking up 20,000+ spins per week and playing in over 12,500 stores across the United States. She shares the top 60 seats on this chart with Jackie Evancho, Train, Sofia Carson, and LANY. The song initially debuted at #56 on April 22, and has climbed to #23 over the past six weeks.
"Skeleton" was released independently under Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group, LLC, with distribution support and album art visuals by Dani N Thompson and DNT Entertainment. "Skeleton" was written by Emilia Vaughn, produced and mastered by Philip Allen, and mixed by Robbie Dean of OC Hit. It is a song about devastating heartbreak and the feelings that come with the loss of a meaningful relationship that you had given everything to. To love and not have that same love reciprocated by an unfaithful partner is something that almost everyone can relate to, and this song puts those feelings into words. It is painful, emotional, and haunting and has particularly resonated with young women.
"This is a special song to me. I wrote it during a time in my life when I felt betrayed by someone I cared for deeply. To heal my mind, body, and soul, I found therapy and strength in writing "Skeleton," figuratively asking for everything back that had been taken from me. Knowing that people who have gone through similar infidelity have found comfort and strength through this song brings solace. I am humbled and honored with the HIMA nomination and the amazing support I have received from What's In-Store and all the programmers who have given me the platform and opportunity to share music and therapeutic messages with the world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, but most importantly, thank you to the listeners and my new fans who have made it possible to make music and continue to do what I love. "
- Emilia Vaughn
Following the release of "Skeleton," Emilia's latest single, "Orion's" Belt, written by Emilia Vaughn and produced by Josquin Des Pres, was released on May 3. Orion's Belt, comprised of three bright stars in the center of the Orion constellation, symbolizes hope and renewal, serving as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is always a path forward and the possibility of finding love and dignity.
Emilia Vaughn will be appearing and performing in multiple cities this summer on The Boys of Summer Tour. See below for the ticket link and the list of cities where you can meet and see Emilia perform live:
Upcoming Shows/ Live Appearances:
July 9, 2024 - Boston @ Middle East
July 10, 2024 - New York @ Stereo Garden
July 29, 2024 - San Jose @ Mama Kin
July 31, 2024 - Los Angeles @ Teragram Ballroom
Ticket Link: https://ffm.bio/emiliavaughn
For more information about Emilia Vaughn, please visit https://ffm.bio/emiliavaughn. Her social profiles are below. To request an interview with Emilia Vaughn, please contact danithompson@dntagency.com.
More about Emilia Vaughn:
Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California, currently attending Berklee College of Music in Boston. Over the past three years, Emilia has independently released ten original songs, including her debut five-song EP "eighteen." She has had multiple singles enter the All Access "What's In-Store" retail play charts, most recently her single, "Skeleton," in May 2024, which is also nominated for a 2024 HIMA Award. Emilia’s music videos "Sunflower" and "French Film" premiered on MTV Spankin' New, AXS TV's Music High Five, Loop TV, Nick Music, and racked up seven IMDB qualifying film festival awards nominations across the world in 2023-24. Her most popular single, "Sunflower," was picked up by Top 40 radio, Sirius XM "Train Tracks," had a 15-week run on the Top 40 Mediabase Activator Charts, peaking at #40 in the summer of 2023, and her summer 2023 single "Watch the Moon," peaked at #17 on the iTunes charts on release in July 2023. Emilia Vaughn is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.
More Info:
"Skeleton" - Listen Now: https://ffm.to/emiliavaughn_skeleton.bio
"Skeleton"
"Skeleton" (Radio Edit)
"Orion's Belt" - Listen Now: https://ffm.to/orionsbelt_emiliavaughn.bio
More About Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA):
The Hollywood Independent Music Awards is the premier global platform for independent music. Emerging and established artists, songwriters, composers and audio recording professionals around the world are recognized for outstanding contributions and content creation.
Dani Thompson
DNT Entertainment
+1 213-326-4007
