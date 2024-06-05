Attorney General Josh Stein Launches Online Tool to Illustrate how DOJ Delivers for NC

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced the launch of DOJ Delivers, an online tool and resource that allows all North Carolinians to see the work of the North Carolina Department of Justice (NCDOJ) in their communities. North Carolinians invest their tax dollars in the Department of Justice; this tool is a way to illustrate the return on that investment.

“The privilege and responsibility to serve the people of North Carolina is one my colleagues and I at the Department of Justice take incredibly seriously,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We work daily towards the mission of defending the state, its people, and their constitutional rights, and this new tool ensures that all North Carolinians see the return on their investment and how the Department of Justice is delivering for them.”

Since 2017, DOJ has strengthened the state and its people by winning $1.4 billion in opioid settlements, $3 billion in money won for consumers, and $1.2 billion collected through diligent enforcement of the tobacco settlement – for a total of more than $5.6 billion. We have also ended the backlog of untested sexual assault kits, successfully gone after Medicaid fraud, certified and trained thousands of law enforcement officers, and prosecuted violent criminals.

Information for the DOJ Delivers mapping tool includes county-level data for funds won for consumers and taxpayers and tracks the work of keeping people safe including sexual assault kit testing and law enforcement officer certifications. The data is sourced from NCDOJ data and metrics from the years 2017 through early 2024. Population, income, and demographic data is from the 2020 United States Census.

Users of the DOJ Delivers site hover over North Carolina counties to receive a preview of financial and safety outcomes for each county and can then click on a county for more detailed data. Additionally, there is an opportunity for a user to download and print a one-page fact sheet of county data.

For more information on the work of NCDOJ, Attorney General Stein released the Department of Justice’s 2023 annual report in January 2024. The report provides updates on the work happening across the department, including at the North Carolina Justice Academy, the law enforcement Training and Standards divisions, and throughout the Criminal, Civil, and Consumer Protection divisions.

###