Coinbound Appoints Alyssa Michaud to Director of Accounts

New York, NY, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinbound, a leading Web3 marketing agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alyssa Michaud to Director of Accounts. Alyssa has been with Coinbound for one year and has quickly risen from Account Manager to the highest role in Account Management.





Before joining Coinbound, Alyssa served as an Account Executive at Gartner, where she honed her skills in client management and strategic planning. Since joining Coinbound, Alyssa's exceptional performance and dedication have significantly impacted the organization.

Coinbound CEO, Ty Smith expressed his enthusiasm for Alyssa's promotion: "This promotion is extremely well deserved. In the short time Alyssa has been with Coinbound, her positive impact on the organization has been significant and widespread. Clients love working with Alyssa and we're excited to have her in a position to make even more impact on our operations."

In her new role as Director of Accounts, Alyssa will oversee the Account Management team and ensure the highest level of service for Coinbound's clients. Her leadership and expertise will drive the agency's continued growth and success.

Alyssa Michaud's promotion reflects Coinbound's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization. The Coinbound team looks forward to the new heights the agency will reach under Alyssa's guidance.

About Coinbound

Coinbound is a premier Web3 marketing agency that provides solutions for blockchain and Web3 companies. Coinbound has represented over 800 Web3 clients, including Sui, Immutable, Gala, and Tron. Coinbound offers various growth services, including influencer marketing, branding, social media management, and content creation, to help clients achieve their marketing goals in the Web3 space.

For more information, visit coinbound.io



For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Whiting

Director, Earned Media

Coinbound

liz@coinbound.io

coinbound.io







Elizabeth Whiting liz at coinbound.io