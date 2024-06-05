Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In The Colony

TEXAS, June 5 - June 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), The Colony, and The Colony Convention and Visitors Bureau will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, June 11.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide in. Working alongside local leaders like those in The Colony, we will ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Director Chip Adams will join to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Colony workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, The Colony will join 62 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – The Colony

Tuesday, June 11 at 12:00 PM

To join virtually: bit.ly/MFT_TheColony

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1208334903678062/

Questions may be directed to: Blaine Crimmins, Communications Director, City of The Colony, 972-624-3156,

bcrimmins@thecolonytx.gov

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities