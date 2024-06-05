MEDIA ADVISORY: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Scotland County

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Scotland County



Where: I. Ellis Johnson Community Center

815 McGirts Bridge Road

Laurinburg, NC 28352

When: Wednesday, June 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. Eastern time



LAURINBURG – Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed June 2–8, 2024, the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action. For this second annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is participating in or assisting with events with partner organizations throughout the state. On Wednesday, June 5, NCDPS will be assisting the Scotland County Memorial Library with a community event in Laurinburg.

This event will feature the library’s summer reading kickoff and will include other community partners and first responders. NC S.A.F.E. will be there to distribute free gun locks and other materials to members of the community.

The issue of safe gun storage is a critical one for our state. North Carolina has 10 of the top 100 U.S. cities for reports of gun thefts from vehicles. In 2022, more than 2,500 guns were stolen from vehicles throughout the state.

Additionally, firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina. Just last year, a 7-year-old in neighboring Robeson County lost his life after finding a loaded gun at his great uncle’s home and accidentally shooting himself. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians how taking simple steps, like locking your firearms, can make communities safer and avoid these preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to confirm attendance at this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at www.ncsafe.org/about.



North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.



About NC S.A.F.E.

There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts, and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.