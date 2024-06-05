LEO and GEO Satellite Market to Soar to $43.9 Billion by 2031 : Allied Market Research Highlights Emerging Trends

LEO and GEO Satellite Market

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are developed to orbit between 200 km to 2,000 km above the Earth’s surface.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LEO and GEO satellite market generated $11.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The growth of the global LEO and GEO satellite market is propelling due to increase in adoption of small satellites and increase in demand for LEO-based services. However, rise in concerns over space debris is the factor that hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in investments by several governments in space technology is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global LEO and GEO satellite market based on orbit type, application, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the low earth orbit segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as the Geostationary Earth Orbit segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the telecommunication segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The earth & space observation segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, the commercial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The government & military segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global LEO and GEO satellite market report include 𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐬, 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐨 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐈𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐚𝐭 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 (𝐈𝐀𝐈), 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲.

The report analyzes these key players in the global LEO and GEO satellite market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

