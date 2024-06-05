Guggenheim Investments Closes $1.2 Billion Levered Private Credit Vehicle Led by Apollo S3

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments today announced the closing of a $1.2 billion vehicle that will support the growth of the Firm’s private credit strategy. The $1.2 billion in the vehicle reflects approximately equal amounts of equity commitments and financing.



The transaction was led by Apollo S3. Pantheon co-led the transaction, with significant investments by Coller Capital, Antares Capital, GCM Grosvenor, Atalaya Capital Management and a fund managed by Hamilton Lane.

“We believe this transaction exemplifies Guggenheim’s dedication and ability to deliver innovative and distinct offerings specifically tailored to address our clients' needs, and objectives" said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with access to compelling strategies and world-class products across private credit and other areas that focus on their performance objectives.”

“We are excited to announce this oversubscribed transaction to expand investor access to Guggenheim’s differentiated private credit platform,” said Kevin Gundersen, Head of Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, the private credit investment manager of Guggenheim Investments. “We believe this transaction is a testament to our rich origination pipeline and robust underwriting infrastructure. We look forward to the continued growth of our franchise.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as exclusive placement agent to Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC. Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel on the transaction. Clifford Chance LLP acted as legal counsel for Apollo S3 and Hogan Lovells US LLP acted as legal counsel for Pantheon.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm with more than $320 billion in assets under management/supervision.*

Guggenheim Investments has more than $234 billion in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies.**

Guggenheim Investments focuses on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, wealth managers and high net worth investors with a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.guggenheiminvestments.com

*Assets are as of 3.31.2024 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $92bn.

**As of 3.31.2024

