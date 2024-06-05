Chuck E. Cheese Celebrates International Day of Play with Thirty Minutes of Free Play at Participating Locations

Family entertainment brand joins efforts for International Day of Play on June 11th for its first year officially designated by the United Nations

IRVING, Texas, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese , the #1 destination for family entertainment, is honoring the first-ever International Day of Play on June 11th by offering thirty minutes of free playtime to all customers at participating locations in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and Trinidad & Tobago.



According to research by the LEGO Foundation, play is often overlooked but is a crucial aspect of children’s development1. On June 11th, Chuck E. Cheese visitors at all participating locations can:

Enjoy 30 minutes of free play with a coupon available at chuckecheese.com/dayofplay

Show the world that play matters by taking the #pledgetoplay and share how they will add to their day of play using #InternationalDayOfPlay.

As a company that has been celebrating play for the last 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese is excited to champion every child’s right to play by joining International Day of Play - an initiative to recognize and embrace the importance of play for people of all ages - for its first year officially adopted by the United Nations and other global organizations. Known for its wide range of games and interactive activities for children of all ages, Chuck E. Cheese is how the world celebrates childhood, making it the perfect place to commemorate this special day.

“We are proud to join the efforts of the collective of International Day of Play to further emphasize the power of play,” said Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips. “Being a part of this global celebration allows us to showcase how we view play at Chuck E. Cheese and why it is a crucial component to children’s development. We hope to celebrate with you across the world.”

Right To Play is a global organization that celebrates children’s universal right to play and accelerate global action to protect, promote and prioritize play opportunities. Chuck E. Cheese will encourage guests on International Day of Play to get involved with Right To Play by sharing highlight videos and general information about the inspiring non-profit organization.

This tremendous movement of International Day of Play was led by founding members: the LEGO Group, the LEGO Foundation, Right To Play International, PEDAL, BRAC, INGKA, ARUP, Nike, International Play Association, KidZania, Save the Children and ADEA, and Chuck E. Cheese is delighted to join the effort.

Over $300 Million Invested in Fun Center Renovations

In a commitment to enhancing the Chuck E. Cheese play experience, the company has invested over $350 million in remodeling its Fun Centers. These renovations include vibrant décor, modern furniture, interactive multimedia experiences for kids, an expanded selection of games and revamped dining options. With 75% of locations already remodeled and all centers scheduled for completion by year's end, Chuck E. Cheese is dedicated to elevating the fun, play and enjoyment for both children and parents alike. From updated technology to a refreshed grown-up menu, these innovative enhancements aim to cater to the diverse needs of every family. Watch this video of how kids play at Chuck E. Cheese every day.

For more information about Chuck E. Cheese’s International Day of Play promotion, please visit www.chuckecheese.com . To learn more about International Day of Play, visit www.internationaldayofplay.org/.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and they continue to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

About Right To Play

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates, and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play. We reach millions of children each year in some of the most difficult places on earth, helping them to stay in school and graduate, resist exploitation, overcome prejudice, prevent disease, and heal from the trauma of war. We do this by harnessing play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child's life, to teach children the critical skills they need to dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities, in learning and in life. To learn more visit, righttoplayusa.org

