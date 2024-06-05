U.S. Navy ship to arrive in Portland for Rose Festival Fleet Week 2024

The ship will cruise along the Willamette River and moor between the Steel and Burnside Bridges on June 5 before 5 p.m.

USS Montgomery (LCS 8), along with vessels from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy, will offer public tours and its crew will participate in annual festivities across the city to include the Grand Floral Parade, Royal Rosarian Honorary Knighting Ceremony, and community service activities.

The U.S. Navy ship will be open for public tours on June 6-9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ensure ship tour completion by 4 p.m., lines will be monitored for approximate entrance start time. All tours will be complete by 4 p.m., so the tour line may be cut earlier in the afternoon, depending on line waiting times. It is recommended that those interested in public ship tours arrive early.

Visit Portland Rose Festival’s website for more information about the visiting U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy vessels.

The Portland visit will offer the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy warship and meet with Sailors as they showcase their ship’s capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas.

When arriving for public tours, all visitors will be required to present government-issued photo identification, and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ships. All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone. Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage. Flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes are required for tours aboard ships.

Prohibited items on board include the following:

- Weapons: including knives, firearms and club weapons

- Defensive chemicals or sprays: including mace and pepper spray; spray cans of any type

- Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Drugs and drug-related paraphernalia illegal by federal standards, including cannabis

- Large bags, including backpacks, diaper bags and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but are subject to search)

- Strollers

While general photography of this event is allowed, the use of drones in the area of Navy vessels is strictly prohibited.

Due to the nature of U.S. Navy ships, those with limited mobility, or those who require walkers or wheelchairs, may not be allowed on ship tours for their safety. In these cases, the Navy will facilitate a pierside brief.

For more information about USS Montgomery, please visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcs8/