U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Improving the Patient Experience with Modernization Through Innovation

ScriptCenters are contactless, automated locker or vending machine units. They use state-of-the-art technology to provide convenient and secure access to most prescriptions. Enrollment is easy and convenient. Once registered, you can pick up prescriptions at your convenience. Each kiosk or locker system can hold hundreds of prescriptions except refrigerated medications.

What are the benefits? "One benefit of ScriptCenters is that they allow you to pick up your prescription after pharmacy or clinics close available to you 24/7. "After-hour prescription pickup is especially helpful if you can't get to the pharmacy during normal operating hours," said Col. Markus Gmehlin, the Acting Chief of the Pharmacy Operations Division at the Defense Health Agency (DHA). "This convenience means you have less congested pharmacy lobbies, increased access for same-day prescription needs, and significantly shorter wait times."

How do you use a ScriptCenter? First, you need to complete a one-time enrollment at a ScriptCenter kiosk. To do this, scan your military ID card (Common Access Card or Uniformed Services ID Card), enter your date of birth, and create a password and four-digit PIN. You must have a current prescription number to pick up your medications the first time. Once you create an account, you can use your ID card with your four-digit PIN to unlock and get your medications. This process usually takes less than two minutes.

USNHO staff constantly strives to provide our beneficiaries with the best medical care possible. From sourcing the best talent in the medical industry to using cutting-edge technology to providing medical care in the most remote and austere environments, you will find a Navy provider. On land, underwater, at sea, and in the air, Navy Medicine will be there!

The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa (USNMRTCO) supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa (USNHO) as the largest OCONUS Navy Medicine medical treatment facility and stands t ready to respond to contingency operations to support the INDOPACOM region. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff of USNHO understands their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of the joint military commands and operations.

