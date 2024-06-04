NCBiotech staff: collaborative and driven by the mission

As we approach North Carolina Biotechnology Center's 40th anniversary, I think it’s important to consider the unique qualities that distinguish NCBiotech as a company and highlight the collaborative nature of our staff who generate NCBiotech's influential contributions to the life sciences. As the Vice President of Talent and Culture Development at NCBiotech, I have the privilege of observing this organization’s vibrant culture in practice daily.

Culture and collaboration

Our employees work together toward a common goal, share new ideas, and provide mutual support beyond the usual organizational structure. NCBiotech is more than just a company; we are a diverse group of talented individuals working together. Our culture is one of service and teamwork, and those qualities are at the heart of who we are as an organization. Our culture helps us to develop, to be adaptable, and to innovate, and it ensures a supportive, open, and safe environment where each employee can be themselves.

Collaboration is an essential part of our company culture, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and collective success. In 2020, NCBiotech developed a set of attributes that have led to the continuous accomplishment of our mission and enable every employee to perform at the highest level. Our transformational T-E-A-M-S attributes are:

Think Big,

Enhance Partnerships,

Act Authentically,

Make It Count,

Seek the Greater Good.

NCBiotech is dedicated to these attributes and succeeds because of the expertise and dedication of our team.

Mission-driven purpose and innovation

NCBiotech stands as a mission-driven beacon, guiding North Carolina in the field of biotechnology. Our mission at NCBiotech is to create North Carolina’s competitive advantage in the life sciences, engaging partners, maximizing opportunities, and delivering solutions to accelerate innovation, investment, and job creation. This mission goes beyond mere ambition; it is about securing a competitive advantage for our state across various domains, from scientific research to community engagement and outreach.

Our results demonstrate the effectiveness of NCBiotech’s mission and the collaborative efforts of NCBiotech employees in each area. Since NCBiotech made its first loan to a startup company in 1989, through 2022, 126 active life sciences companies across the state received loans from the organization. These companies directly employed 3,797 people and supported 12,484 total jobs, generated an estimated $3.4 billion in revenue, and provided $5.1 billion in economic activity to the state.

Our culture encourages dreaming big, creating an environment where true innovation and advancement can flourish. We actively promote key values like embracing vulnerability and authenticity and fostering open dialogue and dissent when necessary for meaningful development. Moreover, our mission is to create real change, extending our impact beyond office walls through initiatives like scientific research advancements, community support programs, and driving economic growth across the state.

Blending Efficiency and Heart

NCBiotech uniquely blends the efficiency of a business with the heart of a nonprofit, creating a vibrant tapestry of roles that contribute to the company’s success. Our employees, coming from diverse backgrounds and expertise, play crucial roles in achieving NCBiotech's goals and advancing our mission.

If I were to describe NCBiotech in a few words, I would say it is a unique, fun-loving machine. The metaphorical "NCBiotech machine" is a harmonious blend of business expertise, strong relationships, a shared purpose, and a culture that adapts to future challenges while remaining true to core values. And it’s adhering to those core values that help us achieve our mission.

NCBiotech is an 80-person nonprofit creating major change. We have a headquarters in Research Triangle Park and five regional offices to support the life sciences statewide. We operate like a business but maintain our nonprofit heart while accomplishing our mission. This blend of efficiency and heart sets us apart in the nonprofit world, allowing us to operate with precision while maintaining a deep sense of purpose and dedication to our mission.

NCBiotech’s Impact Today and Beyond

As NCBiotech celebrates its 40th anniversary, we always keep our mission, vision, and core values top of mind and we actively refer to them to inform innovation and prioritization. Our impact extends beyond our immediate surroundings, positioning NCBiotech as a force for lasting difference. As NCBiotech’s efforts continue, let us remember the collective force of our culture, the mission-driven purpose that propels us forward, and the unique blend of efficiency and heart that defines us. Together, we can continue to serve, collaborate, and innovate, while making a tangible and meaningful impact in the world of life sciences.