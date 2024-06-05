AG Yost Encourages High-School Students to Apply for Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is accepting applications for Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board (TAB) for the 2024-25 academic year.

TAB – which is designed for high-school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter and online schools statewide, including home-schooled students – offers young people an opportunity to engage with state government officials and discuss issues affecting their lives.

“This program allows Ohio teenagers to gain firsthand experience in law and government,” Yost said. “It's a chance for our future leaders to have their voices heard and to play an active role in shaping their communities.”

Board members serve a one-year term, during which they convene twice in Columbus to collaborate and advise the Attorney General's Office on matters relevant to teens.

The ideal applicant is a motivated, enthusiastic self-starter who has an interest in law and government, seeks to develop leadership skills, and wants to make a difference.

Board members participate in small group projects, attend presentations, meet with Attorney General Yost, and interact with assistant attorneys general and elected officials.

The submission deadline for applications – an application can be found here – is Sept. 15, 2024. For more information about the program, visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/TeenAmbassadorBoard.

Said Yost: “Don’t miss this chance to be part of a dynamic group of young leaders and make a meaningful impact on the state of Ohio.”

