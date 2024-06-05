Grant applications for South Side of Chicago preservation projects due June 1

Nonprofits & for-profits can apply for grants ranging from $500-$10,000

CHICAGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois is encouraging nonprofits and for-profit entities working to preserve places on the South Side of Chicago to apply for funding through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side . Applications for the next round of funding are due July 1.

The grant program provides financial assistance to preservation efforts that promote the history, culture and architecture of Chicago’s South Side. Individuals, organizations and businesses can apply for funding to support their preservation projects at significant structures or sites threatened by demolition, imminent deterioration or are of architectural, historic and/or cultural significance to the South Side of Chicago. Structures or sites on the South Side named to Landmarks Illinois’ recent Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois are also eligible for funding. Grants require a 3:1 match.

Expanding grant eligibility

The grant program, launched in 2020, was previously open to only nonprofit organizations. The program has now been extended to for-profit applicants. Grant amounts have also increased, now ranging from $500 to $10,000 each, depending on project need.

“We are excited to expand our grant program to make more resources available to more people on the South Side of Chicago, including business and property owners of historic commercial buildings,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “Growing this program is one example of Landmarks Illinois increasing its investment in the city’s South Side, which is home to incredibly important historic places that have distinguished its neighborhoods, shaped generations of Chicagoans, and in some cases, changed the course of our nation’s history.”

About the grant program

Landmarks Illinois launched the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side in May 2020 in celebration of the life and work of the late acclaimed civil rights leader Timuel D. Black, Jr. The fund recognizes the deep and sustained influence Chicago’s South Side had on Mr. Black’s life and continues to have on others.

Grant recipients have included the Muddy Waters Original Jam Out (MOJO) Museum , a nonprofit working to preserve blues legend Muddy Waters’ former home in North Kenwood, LYTE Collective , an organization serving Chicago youth impacted by poverty and homelessness in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, and Pullman Tech Workshop , a nonprofit providing historic trades training to people living in and around Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood. View all past grant recipients here .

Visit the Landmarks Illinois website at https://www.landmarks.org/grants/tblackfund/ to read the full grant guidelines and to apply for a grant.

ABOUT LANDMARKS ILLINOIS

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

