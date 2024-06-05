BST Global Appoints Eileen M. Canady as Chief Marketing Officer to Spearhead Growth & Brand Innovation in the AEC Industry

Tampa, FL, USA, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BST Global, a provider of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions for the architecture, engineering and consulting (AEC) industry, announced the promotion of Eileen M. Canady to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) today. Eileen will also join BST Global’s Executive Management team.

Canady is a highly respected marketing leader with more than 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation for B2B companies. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading all aspects of BST Global's marketing strategy, focusing on:

Accelerating Growth in the AEC Market : Canady will develop data-driven marketing campaigns and thought-leadership events that expand brand awareness, generate qualified leads and propel sales growth for BST Global's industry-first AI-powered solutions.

: Canady will develop data-driven marketing campaigns and thought-leadership events that expand brand awareness, generate qualified leads and propel sales growth for BST Global's industry-first AI-powered solutions. Fueling Innovation in Project Intelligence™: Canady will champion the exploration and implementation of new marketing technologies and strategies to position BST Global at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AEC software landscape.

Canady will champion the exploration and implementation of new marketing technologies and strategies to position BST Global at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AEC software landscape. Building a Powerful Brand for BST Global: Canady will bring the company’s compelling brand story to life for target audiences in the AEC sector. She’ll continue to build strong association partnerships and create premier market-facing events to establish BST Global as a trusted leader in project intelligence™ solutions.

Canady will bring the company’s compelling brand story to life for target audiences in the AEC sector. She’ll continue to build strong association partnerships and create premier market-facing events to establish BST Global as a trusted leader in project intelligence™ solutions. Empowering a Culture of Marketing Innovation: Canady will foster a dynamic and collaborative marketing environment where creativity and experimentation are encouraged. She will champion the exploration of new marketing technologies and strategies, ensuring that BST Global is leveraging cutting-edge approaches to stay ahead of the curve in the AEC software landscape.

Canady will foster a dynamic and collaborative marketing environment where creativity and experimentation are encouraged. She will champion the exploration of new marketing technologies and strategies, ensuring that BST Global is leveraging cutting-edge approaches to stay ahead of the curve in the AEC software landscape. Leading a High-Caliber Marketing Team: Canady is committed to leading a team of marketing professionals with the skills and expertise to thrive in the fast-paced AEC technology market. She will prioritize ongoing learning and development opportunities, empowering her team to become industry thought leaders and experts in project intelligence™ solutions.

“Eileen's proven track record of success in marketing and sales makes her the perfect candidate to lead BST Global's marketing efforts as we enter this exciting new chapter of growth,” said Javier A. Baldor, BST Global’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that under her leadership, BST Global will achieve even greater brand recognition and market share within the AEC sector.”

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role and leading BST Global's talented Marketing team,” said Canady. “The AEC industry is ripe for disruption, and BST Global's innovative project intelligence™ solutions have the potential to transform the way projects are designed, built and managed. I am committed to developing and executing marketing strategies that not only drive sales but also establish BST Global as a thought leader in the industry.”

Canady has more than 25 years of B2B marketing and sales leadership experience. Prior to this promotion, Canady served as Director of Global Marketing & Sales at BST Global for five years. She’s also held senior positions at Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, and JHS Capital Advisors, where she spearheaded successful brand transformations and strategic marketing initiatives that drove brand awareness, customer acquisition, and company growth.

Beyond BST Global, Eileen is a recognized leader in the marketing community, actively involved with the Forbes Communication Council and advisory boards for university business programs. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and an MBA, with a certification in Strategic and Conceptual Selling.

BST GLOBAL

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry’s first suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm’s existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global’s solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

Attachment

Eileen Canady BST Global +1 813.886.3300 ECanady@BSTGlobal.com