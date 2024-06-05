Kingsborough Community College Unveils Enhancements to High-Quality Cannabis Industry Training
Kingsborough is dedicated to reducing the opportunity gap in New York's developing cannabis workforce and preparing students for careers that offer upward mobility.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cannabis industry continues to bloom with job prospects, Kingsborough Community College (KCC) has renewed its partnership with Green Flower, the national leader in cannabis education. Updates to the curriculum and credentials, the introduction of a payment plan option, and the unveiling of a new website (at https://kbcc.cannabisstudiesonline.com/ ) are just some of the latest developments.
Three enhanced certificate programs will provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career. Now extended to nine weeks, the fully online programs include certificates for cannabis cultivation specialists, cannabis retail specialists, and cannabis extraction and product development specialists.
“Kingsborough is dedicated to reducing the opportunity gap in New York's developing cannabis workforce and preparing students for careers that offer upward mobility,” says Christine Zagari-LoPorto, associate dean of Workforce Development, Continuing Education, and Strategic Community Partnerships at Kingsborough Community College. “The success of our Culinary Cannabis program and the introduction of these updated certificate programs in collaboration with Green Flower not only meet employers' demands but also pave the way for career advancement in the growing NYC cannabis industry.”
Students who earn the KCC Green Flower program certificate will stand out from other job seekers by earning a digital badge through the Credly global credentialing network, which they can publish on LinkedIn and other online professional platforms. As an exclusive benefit for program certificate holders, completers will receive an advanced ranking for relevant job openings thanks to the connections they will gain through an included membership in Green Flower’s employer network.
"Green Flower is excited to continue our partnership with Kingsborough Community College, celebrating the expansion of our educational initiatives," said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. "As the only community college in Brooklyn and part of the esteemed CUNY system, Kingsborough's dedication to adult education aligns perfectly with our goals to cultivate a well-rounded, knowledgeable workforce in cannabis retail, manufacturing, and cultivation. The enhanced programs will equip students with deep industry knowledge and job-specific training, opening up numerous opportunities for personal and professional growth in the rapidly evolving cannabis sector."
With the program enhancements, certificate prices will remain unchanged at $750, and flexible payment options will also be available. Registration for the summer session, which begins on June 17, is now open. For more information about the program, visit https://kbcc.cannabisstudiesonline.com/.
About Kingsborough Community College
Founded in 1963, Kingsborough Community College is Brooklyn’s only community college and is part of the City University of New York (CUNY). Located on a 70-acre campus in Manhattan Beach, Kingsborough remains firmly committed to providing liberal arts and career education, promoting student learning and development, and strengthening and serving its diverse community. Kingsborough provides a high-quality education through associate degree programs that prepare students for transfer to senior colleges or entry into the workforce. Serving approximately 11,000 total- and part-time students annually and an additional 20,000 students in its expanding continuing education program, Kingsborough has earned recognition as a Leader College of Distinction for excellence in student success by Achieving the Dream and has been identified as a Top Community College in the nation by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program eight consecutive times.
About the KCC Division of Workforce Development, Strategic Partnerships & Office of Continuing Education
Kingsborough Community College’s Division of Workforce Development, Continuing Education, and Strategic Partnerships has a long history of successfully executing workforce training programs. Its broad range of programs promotes learning, enrichment, and career and professional development. It has provided thousands with job training, college entrance preparation, and personal growth, focusing on health, technology, business, and trade careers.
About Green Flower
Since 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing its network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content designed to help people succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and health care professionals, and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis marketplace.
