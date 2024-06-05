Steve Cullen Appointed as Director of Global Operations for Nutritional Products International
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Cullen as the new Director of Global Operations. Steve Cullen, an accomplished business leader, brings a wealth of experience to NPI. With career-spanning roles in Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Canada, Cullen has a proven track record of driving business forward through strategic vision and determination.
Cullen's illustrious career includes serving as Sales Manager for Fujitsu Ireland, where he earned multiple “International Salesman of the Year” awards. He was also one of the five Founding Directors of Buy4Now, leading the company from inception to a successful trade sale. In addition, Cullen served as the Managing Director at Buy4Now USA and Operations Director for the group of companies, showcasing his versatility and leadership across various markets.
As the CEO of BLP Better Life Products Ltd, Cullen demonstrated his ability to build and implement business plans from idea to positive P&L, develop client businesses, and train and develop client-facing staff. His strategic vision and dedication to excellence have consistently driven business growth and success.
"I have known Mitch and NPI for years, and everything in life is timing. Now is the time for me to join this amazing company as Director of Global Operations," said Steve Cullen. "I look forward to contributing to NPI's continued success and helping our clients achieve their business goals.”
Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, expressed his excitement about Cullen joining the team. "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Cullen to NPI. His extensive experience and strategic vision will bring new horizons and opportunities to our global platform. We look forward to the innovative approaches he will introduce to enhance our services.”
As NPI continues to support health and wellness brands in achieving their market potential, Gould remains optimistic about the future of retail. With a strong focus on e-commerce and a strategic approach to distribution, NPI is well-positioned to help brands capitalize on emerging opportunities in the dynamic U.S. market.
For further information on Nutritional Products International, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
