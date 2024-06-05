Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Analysis 2024 – 2032 | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3.48 Billion by 2032

The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market, valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2022, is projected to experience substantial growth, with an anticipated revenue CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of CPVC materials as alternatives to metal pipes, due to their superior resistance to internal and external corrosion, high temperature tolerance, and fire-retardant properties, is driving this growth. Additionally, CPVC's growing use in fire sprinkler systems and power cable casings is further bolstering market expansion.

Recent Developments in the CPVC Market

One notable development in the CPVC market is the acquisition of Bow Plumbing Group Inc. by Wavin B.V. in August 2022. This strategic move allows Wavin B.V., a Netherlands-based manufacturer of plastic pipe and fitting systems, to enhance its product portfolio and expand its global footprint. Bow Plumbing Group Inc., a Canadian company, produces CPVC, PVC, and ABS products for both commercial and residential construction, and this acquisition is expected to drive sustainable development in urban and residential areas.

Key Market Drivers

The corrosion resistance and durability of CPVC are significant factors driving its market growth. As a reliable alternative to metal pipes, CPVC offers exceptional resistance to corrosion, thereby extending the lifespan of pipes and reducing maintenance costs. Its widespread application in fire sprinkler systems and power cable casings, due to its longevity and minimal maintenance requirements, makes CPVC a preferred choice in the building and construction industry.

Market Challenges

Despite its many advantages, the CPVC market faces challenges due to the high processing temperatures required compared to conventional PVC. These processing difficulties can impact the manufacturing process and pose challenges for industries considering CPVC adoption.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market report are:

DCW Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Shandong Kexing Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Kem One

Kaneka Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co., Ltd.

Weifang Kingdom Plastic

Sundow Polymers

Hanwa Solutions

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Latest Industry News

On June 21, 2023, The Lubrizol Corporation announces the licensing of its novel excipient polymer technology, Apisolex excipient, to Welton Pharma (Welton). The license allows Welton to use the Apisolex excipient worldwide to develop and commercialize a novel formulation of SN-38 to treat colorectal and associated gastro-intestinal cancers.

On December 17, 2021, Apollo announced that funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have completed the acquisition of Kem One Group from De Krassny GmbH. Kem One is a leading European producer of polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) (PVC), used mainly in construction, packaging and medical applications, as well as caustic soda. The Company operates eight industrial sites across France and Spain.

Production Process Insights

The global CPVC market is segmented by production process into solvent method, solid-phase method, and aqueous suspension method. The solvent method is expected to dominate the market due to its benefits, including large production capacities, ease of continuous operation and automation, and lower energy consumption. This method is preferred for producing high-quality CPVC, contributing significantly to market growth.

Grade Insights

The market is also segmented by grade into injection grade and extrusion grade. The extrusion grade segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and exhibit the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. Extrusion grade CPVC is mainly used to create long, continuous shapes, which are essential for producing larger products. This grade's characteristics, such as chemical resistance, impact strength, and heat resistance, make it highly desirable for various applications.

Application Insights

The CPVC market is segmented by application into pipes & fittings, fire sprinkler systems, power cable casing, adhesives & coatings, and others. The pipes & fittings segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by their widespread use in hot and cold water functionalities, water supply and distribution in industrial and domestic settings, and solar and electric water heaters. CPVC pipes & fittings are lightweight, non-corrosive, and durable, making them suitable substitutes for galvanized iron and conventional pipes and fittings. Their demand is increasing due to their applications in residential and industrial projects and their ability to withstand higher temperatures compared to traditional plastic piping systems.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market on the basis of production process, grade, application, and region:

Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Solvent Method

Solid-phase Method

Aqueous Suspension Method

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pipes & Fittings

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Power Cable Casing

Adhesives & Coatings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The global CPVC market is on a growth trajectory, driven by its superior properties and increasing applications across various industries. With advancements and strategic developments, such as the acquisition by Wavin B.V., the market is set to achieve significant milestones in the coming years.

