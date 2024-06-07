UK Entrepreneurship Alliance Announces Delegation for G20 YEA Summit in Goiânia, Brazil

The UKEA is thrilled to announce the 2024 delegates representing the United Kingdom at the Entrepreneurs' Alliance (YEA) Summit in Goiânia, Brazil.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK Entrepreneurship Alliance (UKEA) is not just participating, but leading the way at the G20 Entrepreneurs' Alliance (YEA) Summit in Goiânia, Brazil. We are proud to present the twelve exceptional entrepreneurs who will represent the United Kingdom at this significant event, scheduled from June 12th to 14th, 2024. This summit, bringing together the most innovative minds in business from the G20 nations, is a testament to UKEA's crucial role in this global platform.

The G20 YEA Summit, hosted by the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (CONAJE) of Brazil with support from Ciano Asset Management and Fecomércio Goiás, fosters connections, idea exchange, and international collaboration. This year's theme, "Connecting Cultures, Fostering Business: Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," captures the essence of the summit's goals.

"The G20 YEA Summit is a launchpad for innovation and a platform for addressing global challenges," says Tommie Edwards, UK delegate President and President of UKEA. "I am incredibly proud of our delegation and their potential to contribute to this important event."

Each year, preceding the G20 Leader’s Summit, the G20 YEA Summit provides a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to not just shape policy decisions, but to shape the future of global entrepreneurship. Through a communique, they offer valuable insights to G20 governments on fostering a supportive environment for youth entrepreneurship and business growth. Representing nearly 500,000 entrepreneurs globally, the G20 YEA member organizations are driving the creation of a world that empowers business leaders, instilling hope and optimism in the global entrepreneurial community.

As Christopher Beckford, UK delegation Sherpa and G20 YEA alumnus, reflects, "The energy at the summit is electric. Despite diverse backgrounds, a shared passion for entrepreneurship unites participants." This testimonial underlines the core values of the G20 YEA summit and resonates with the UK delegation's diverse representation across various industry sectors. UKEA's commitment to inclusivity strengthens the UK's entrepreneurial landscape and fosters a dynamic international trade environment.

Meet the 2024 G20 YEA United Kingdom Delegation:

Tommie Edwards (President) - Tech1M - HR Tech

Christopher Beckford (Sherpa) - Creativo Oculus - Creative Services

Olivier Bacs - Bendi - Logistics Tech

Magdalene Makafui Aku Amegashitsi - Global Queens - Community Consulting

Evans Matamisa - Centrier - Consulting

Daniel Oyeduntan - Unyte - Insurance

Dee Burrowes - The M.I.N.D.S.E.T. Strategist - Consulting

Omotoyosi Akinfemiwa - Elizabeth Roberts Accountants - Finance

Antriksh Gautam - Myo Capital - Finance

Abayomi Tejumola - Algomarketing - Technology Consulting

Jones Amegbor - PayAngel - Finance

Leon McPherson - HEYR - Digital Health

The UKEA delegation is composed of representatives from various sectors, showcasing the UKEA's commitment to promoting diversity in the international trade industry and the entrepreneurial community in the United Kingdom.

Stay tuned for updates on the G20 YEA Summit and follow the journey of these remarkable entrepreneurs as they contribute to building a just world and a sustainable planet.

About UKEA

The UKEA was formed through a combined passion of the founders to provide support, visibility, and opportunities to UK entrepreneurs through an international alliance aligned to social and business impact and making a difference through combined efforts from working together.

UKEA partners, connects, and facilitates UK entrepreneurs who want to expand their network and grow their respective businesses globally to be the changemakers of tomorrow.