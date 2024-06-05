Governor Ivey Announces Toyota Alabama to Expand Production, Creating 350 New Jobs

Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Toyota is expanding the production capabilities at its Huntsville engine factory with a $282 million investment project that will create more than 350 high-quality jobs with long-term stability.

The growth project pushes the total investment in Toyota Alabama to more than $1.7 billion and affirms the automaker’s commitment to reinvesting profits in its U.S. operations.

“Toyota has been a critical partner within Alabama’s growing auto industry for over two decades, launching multiple expansions that have increased the Huntsville facility’s production capabilities and its superb workforce,” said Governor Ivey. “This new investment project will build on the great legacy of Toyota’s Alabama engine plant and create even more new opportunities for the area’s citizens.”

Toyota’s Huntsville plant has grown into an engine powerhouse since production began there in 2003, and this venture adds new lines for drivetrain products.

“Thanks to our Alabama team members’ daily commitment to quality and continuous improvement, we know they can rise to the challenge of all-new production lines,” said Jason Puckett, Toyota Alabama president. “The new lines will further increase the plant’s flexibility and reaffirm Toyota’s commitment to our team and community.”

Toyota Alabama is the company’s largest engine producer in North America, employing over 2,000 team members who assembled more than 770,000 engines in 2023.

“I’ve been a part of building high-quality Toyota engines for eight years, and I’m excited for the opportunity to bring new products to our plant,” said Marcus Calhoun, a Toyota Alabama team leader. “Toyota was my first job in manufacturing, and now I lead my own team. I’m ready to help both current and future team members learn the skills they’ll need for this project.”

Toyota Alabama currently supplies engines to seven Toyota vehicle plants in North America. The Huntsville-assembled engines power the Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra, as well as the Corolla Cross, which is assembled at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Huntsville.

“Toyota Alabama has a long track record of success, and we’re proud of the workforce in Huntsville that has helped make possible all the milestones achieved there,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This significant new investment in Alabama will once again help power Toyota’s strategic efforts to prepare for the future in a fast-changing industry.”

Huntsville officials welcomed Toyota’s re-investment in the facility.

“This is great news for Toyota and for the Huntsville community,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “The addition of drivetrain products to Toyota Alabama continues the company’s legacy of staying on the forefront of industry needs, which in turn, provides more employment opportunities for North Alabama.”

Mac McCutcheon, chairman of the Madison County Commission, notes that Toyota’s growth project will have a significant economic impact on the Huntsville region. “Toyota is and has been a dependable economic partner for the State of Alabama and Madison County. Toyota provides good-paying jobs for their employees and a workforce that is second to none, and we are excited to support this new project that will create more than 350 new jobs and an investment of $282 million for the State of Alabama and Madison County,” said McCutcheon.

“Thank you, Toyota, for investing in Madison County and providing a better quality of life for the residents in our communities,” he added.

Toyota Alabama is hiring. To learn more, visit https://careers.toyota.com/us/en/toyota-alabama

