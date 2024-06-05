LNG Energy Group Announces David Lawler as New Director

TORONTO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Lawler to its Board of Directors, effective May 31, 2024.



Mr. Lawler is a 30-year veteran of the energy industry and was the Chairman and President of BP America and served as BP plc’s Chief Representative in the United States until 2023. During his tenure, he led the company’s net zero strategy through supporting the shift into an integrated energy company, expanding the company’s presence in convenience and mobility, and increasing investment in low-carbon energy.

From 2014-2023, Mr. Lawler also served as CEO of BPX Energy, BP’s onshore oil & gas team in the US. In 2018 he led the US$10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s onshore oil and gas assets, BP’s largest US acquisition in more than 20 years. Through this acquisition and subsequent investments/partnerships, BPX Energy continues to be one of the largest business units for BP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to our Board; he brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience with a stellar track record of responsible business growth, governance and unconventional / shale expertise. We look forward to his input and guidance as we aim to build Latin America’s next energy platform,” said Pablo Navarro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LNG Energy Group.

Prior to BP, Mr. Lawler served as the Chief Operating Officer of SandRidge Energy, the Chief Executive Officer and President of PostRock Energy Corporation and as an engineer for Conoco, Burlington Resources and Shell. He graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering and holds an MBA from Tulane University.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

Website:

www.lngenergygroup.com

Investor Relations:

James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com

Telephone: 205-835-0676