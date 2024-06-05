Itron Publishes 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

2023 Report Highlights Itron’s Progress on Sustainability Initiatives, Reduction of Carbon Emissions and Customer Resourcefulness

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), who is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, published its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report details Itron’s commitment to create a more resourceful world by helping utilities and cities achieve their sustainability goals, improve their environmental footprint, and shares the company’s progress on advancing its own sustainability initiatives.



“At Itron, doing the right thing is more than a corporate objective; it is a fundamental principle that guides our actions. We are proud to have achieved our initial goal of reducing our owned carbon emissions by 50% in 2023, five years ahead of our 2028 target,” said Tom Deitrich, President and CEO of Itron. “We remain dedicated to minimizing our environmental impact through consistent, measurable growth, empowering our team, supporting the communities that we serve and enabling our customers to adopt sustainable practices through our innovative solutions.”

Itron’s sustainability strategy is centered around four pillars that allow the company to execute its sustainability priorities across a range of diverse and evolving opportunities, with the aim of ultimately achieving its goals and commitments to stakeholders.

Key areas of progress highlighted in the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report include:

Providing Sustainable Solutions: Itron’s advanced grid edge intelligence and smart city solutions have significantly reduced customer emissions and improved quality of service. In 2023 alone, these technologies enabled Itron's customers to avoid at least 6.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The solutions also enhance consumer engagement through dynamic energy-saving programs such as demand response and time-of-use rates.

Improving Our Environmental Impact: Achieving significant reductions in environmental impact, Itron has exceeded its emission reduction targets, and advanced its operational sustainability. By the end of 2023, 88% of Itron's manufacturing facilities achieved ISO 14001 certification, demonstrating the company's dedication to responsible environmental management, and combating the risks posed by climate disruption.

Operating With Integrity: Upholding high standards of corporate governance, Itron's board maintains a composition of 33% female and 89% independent directors, reinforcing its commitment to ethical business practices and diverse leadership.

Supporting Our People and Communities: Itron was recognized for its commitment to cultivating an inclusive and thriving workplace and was among Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. Itron also advanced its ongoing efforts to maintain a safe work environment, which resulted in the lowest recordable and lost time rates in Itron's history.

Itron also conducted an organization-wide priority assessment of the company’s sustainability topics to identify and prioritize the most critical issues. Itron will use the results of this assessment to inform and shape its sustainability strategy, pillars and disclosures, ensuring that the company's efforts and resources are focused on the sustainability issues that matter most to its stakeholders and align with industry best practices.

The 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report can be downloaded at: itron.com/esg.

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

